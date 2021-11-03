CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Update On Dwight Howard Ahead Of Tonight's Lakers-Rockets Rematch

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 4 days ago
For the second time in three nights, the 4-3 Lakers are hoping to once again feast on a rebuilding Rockets club at home. For the second time in three nights, they'll be doing so without a key backup big man.

Along with LeBron James, Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard was a game-time decision ahead of an eventual 95-85 Los Angeles win over the Houston Rockets Sunday at Staples Center.

LeBron wound up suiting up and playing through an ankle injury while Dwight sat with a neck issue. In a fairly inefficient 35 minutes, James chipped in 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe. He also pitched in eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals and a block, while registering a +7 plus-minus rating for his trouble. Howard, however, sat with neck stiffness, his first healthy scratch of the 2021-22 season.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times tweets that Howard will sit for the second straight contest.

Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register tweets that, should LeBron be available tonight the Lakers will run back the smaller starting lineup they employed successfully in Sunday's win, with Anthony Davis jumping at center, LeBron starting at the power forward position, Kent Bazemore playing small forward, Avery Bradley providing savvy defense at the shooting guard position, and Russell Westbrook serving as the starting point guard.

In six games during his third stint in Los Angeles, Howard is averaging 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. The eight-time All-Star is connecting on 81.8% of his free-throws, by far a career-best, and shooting an insane 72.7% from the floor.

