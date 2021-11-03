CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Bears didn't make a deal before NFL trade deadline

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoJUN_0ckpBBo600

The Chicago Bears didn’t make a move at the NFL’s trade deadline, which left plenty of fans frustrated given the current state of the team at 3-5.

Despite having some appealing assets in wide receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, Bears general manager Ryan Pace once again didn’t make a move ahead of the deadline. Although he did deal wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans back in July and traded for return specialist Jakeem Grant back in October.

But for a team that doesn’t appear to be contenders, Pace made no move to acquire future draft capital for some players that won’t be on the roster at this time next year.

Here are a few potential reasons for why the Bears didn’t make a move at Tuesday’s trade deadline:

1

They believe they're still contenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbSSZ_0ckpBBo600
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago is 3-5 through the first eight weeks, which hasn’t inspired a lot of confidence. But it’s not exactly a surprise either given this team wasn’t expected to contend this season. The Bears have gone 8-8 over the last two seasons, which included sneaking into the postseason last year. This season, they’re going to have to win five of their last eight games in order to reach 8-9. While that record might’ve been good enough to lock down a wild-card berth in the past, that’s not the case this season in a loaded NFC. Still, Pace’s decision not to trade any players is indicative that he’s still believes this roster can get it done.

2

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are trying to save their jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHdoi_0ckpBBo600
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Which leads us to the real reason why the Bears didn’t make any moves — Pace and head coach Matt Nagy are fighting for their jobs at this point. While there was a belief that Pace and Nagy were safe through 2022, things have certainly changed given how the 2021 season has unfolded, specifically the handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Ownership wants to see noticeable progress this season — and so far it’s been regression — and trading away some key starters wouldn’t exactly help them in that department. The decision not to trade any players isn’t about what’s best for the Bears, it’s what’s best for Pace and Nagy.

3

Future compensatory picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKldN_0ckpBBo600
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This reason is less likely given there are a number of things that need to happen in order for the Bears to recoup good compensatory value (read this thread). But for a team that believes they’re still contending with a general manager and head coach that are still fighting for their jobs, it’s easy to look to the future and different scenarios, including how players like wide receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will likely earn them good value compensatory picks. Perhaps they even think the compensatory value outweighs any return they heard when listening to offers.

4

History indicated as much

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223cs5_0ckpBBo600
Clay Jackson /Herald & Review via AP

When you look at what Pace has done in his seven years as Bears general manager, history tells us not to expect him to make a big in-season move. Since Pace has been in Chicago, the Bears have made just three in-season trades — trading defensive end Jared Allen in 2015, acquiring wide receiver Dontrelle Inman in 2017 and landing return specialist Jakeem Grant in 2021. Sure, it makes a heck of a lot of sense for the Bears to try and acquire future draft capital for some players that won’t be on the roster next year. But it doesn’t line up with what we’ve come to expect with Pace — and that was before Pace and Nagy were fighting for their jobs.

Comments / 2

Related
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Matt Nagy’s return from his COVID-19 quarantine and Justin Fields’ vaccination status

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Thursday with coach Matt Nagy joining them for the first time since before the Week 7 game at Tampa Bay. Nagy missed eight days after testing positive for COVID-19 but returned to work Tuesday, with the Bears now in practice mode because of a shifted week for the Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three things we ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why wasn’t GM Ryan Pace a seller at the trade deadline? And what’s with Allen Robinson’s lack of targets and production?

The Chicago Bears have lost three straight entering Monday night’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and Tuesday’s trade deadline came and went without any deals. Brad Biggs lists the reasons for that and answers a host of other questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. Why on earth would the Bears not recoup some of their missing draft picks by being a seller at the trade deadline? — ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 9 storylines: A third-and-19 nightmare, Bill Lazor’s message and Mike Tomlin’s example

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak before going into their week off, the Chicago Bears will take the “Monday Night Football” stage with a trip to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. The Bears need to create momentum in any way they possibly can but will be up against it. The Steelers have won three straight and seem to be finding their stride. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost three of ...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#Bears#Texans#American Football#Nfc
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week. Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate, AJ Hawk, Reacts To Situation

The biggest story in the NFL this week involves Aaron Rodgers and his status for this Sunday. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The belief around the league was that Rodgers received the COVID-19 vaccine during the offseason....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Twitter Cannot Stop Laughing As Aaron Rodgers’ Vaccine Conundrum Continues

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid 19 and in a ghastly development, it has been discovered that he was unvaccinated all these days. Even though in a preceding media conference he said that he has been immunized, it was later discovered that he was talking about some alternate statement and not the prescribed course of vaccine.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy