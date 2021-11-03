CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Could the Colts Look into Adding Recently Released Veteran Deep Threat DeSean Jackson?

By Luke Schultheis
Stampede Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams have officially waived veteran wideout DeSean Jackson, which raises the question of whether the wide receiver needy Indianapolis Colts could be interested:. The 34 year old wideout has 8 receptions for 221 receiving yards (27.6 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception during 7 games in...

www.stampedeblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders close to adding Henry Ruggs replacement at WR?

The Las Vegas Raiders may have found a receiver to soak up the targets that Henry Ruggs leaves behind. Bally Sports’ Mike Silver reported Saturday that free agent receiver DeSean Jackson had a Zoom call with Raiders officials. Silver adds that he could sign with the team as early as Monday but that nothing has been decided yet.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Adam Schefter
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
The Spun

DeSean Jackson Announces Decision On NFL Future

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that DeSean Jackson would be allowed to seek a trade partner. However, the Rams were unable to find a taker for the veteran wide receiver before this Tuesday’s deadline. Fortunately for Jackson, he’ll still have a chance for a fresh start this season....
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts News: Why the Colts playoff chances are better than you think after loss to Titans

The Colts' AFC South title hopes are over but the Fivethirtyeight.com isn't giving up on the playoffs. The overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans decided nothing. Indianapolis veteran quarterback Carson Wentz took the blame for the Colts' 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter and another in overtime.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 potential trade suitors for DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson appears to be on his way out of Los Angeles after the wide receiver and the Rams mutually agreed to find a trade partner. Jackson has played all seven games this season, but he’s only been on the field for 100 offensive snaps and has caught just eight passes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Veteran#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Wr#Pro Bowler#The Philadelphia Eagles
RamDigest

Former Rams WR DeSean Jackson Clears Waivers

After the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson both attempted to seek out a trade partner to move the veteran pass-catcher to a new team, they ultimately came up empty prior to the NFL trade deadline coming to a close. As a result, the Rams placed Jackson on...
NFL
fantasypros.com

DeSean Jackson released by Rams on Tuesday

After signing with the team during the offseason, Jackson quickly found himself as the fourth man in the rotation with little playing time due to the emergence of Van Jefferson. The beginning of last week marked a trade request for Jackson but the team and his agent failed to find any suitors. On Monday, the Rams granted the veteran WR his release and he is now eligible to sign with any team.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Rams WR DeSean Jackson

It sounds like DeSean Jackson‘s stint in Los Angeles has come to an end, even if the Rams are unable to find a taker via trade. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that if Jackson isn’t traded, it’s expected that the veteran wideout will be released (via Ian Rapoport on Twitter).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR DeSean Jackson

The Lions' receivers room has been depleted by injury -- Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus have both gone down with physical ailments since Week 1 -- and has been a largely underwhelming bunch this season. So, there's no doubt that the organization is in need of help at the position....
NFL
JaguarReport

Should the Jaguars Put in a Waiver Claim on DeSean Jackson?

Speed, speed, speed. That has been the consistent theme of Urban Meyer's public vision of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense since he was hired in January, but due to a mix of injures and offseason decisions, that vision has yet to come to fruition. As a result, it is fair to...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Week 8: Colts vs Titans, Open Thread

The Tennessee Titans come to Lucas Oil Sunday for a huge divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Currently sitting at 3-4, a win would boost the Colts’ chances at making the playoffs. A loss, on the other hand, would put the Titans ahead by two games within the division and makes a playoff push much more difficult.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Should Indy pursue DeSean Jackson after trade request?

The Indianapolis Colts seemingly have a future superstar at the wide receiver position in Michael Pittman Jr. The 2020 second-rounder looks more and more like a true No. 1 as the weeks go by, and his talents were on full display in the Colts’ Week 7 win over the 49ers when he made an insane touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Los Angeles Daily News

Rams are looking for DeSean Jackson to catch fire

THOUSAND OAKS — Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been seeing less action and fewer passes the past few weeks, a trend that coincides with the Rams enjoying less dramatic success on deep throws than they did earlier. It’s hardly a big worry. The rest of the passing game is humming...
NFL
NFL

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after DeSean Jackson was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent, per the league transaction wire. As the Rams were unable to procure a trade partner for Jackson, he was waived following Tuesday's trade deadline. However, the move was made after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday so it was not official until Wednesday. Jackson going unclaimed isn't all that surprising considering a team would have had to take on the remainder of his fully guaranteed $2.75 million salary and $1.75 million in per-game bonuses, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy