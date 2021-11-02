There's Now a Skyrim Board Game Being Made

Welcome keyboard warriors! Last month was an absolute unit of a month for PC news, updates, and games. Let’s do a quick recap of October for anything you might have missed. I am not obligated to call out that Age of Empires IV launched last week, I just really needed to type it out here because I am super excited to play it. The Age of Empires legacy spans over 20 years – that’s been a lot of gaming. Now you can make history your story! Join everyone who played on day one with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate. We were so excited to launch this game, we literally launched it and a lot of other things with a fully functional trebuchet and Thor Björnsson (The Mountain)! And if you want even more Age of Empires IV, check out our deep dive on the game on the Xbox YouTube channel!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO