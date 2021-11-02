CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's Now a Skyrim Board Game Being Made

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTabletop publisher Modiphius Entertainment is working on making a board game based off of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This board game will include two separate campaigns that will serve as both a prequel and sequel to the events depicted in Skyrim. Polygon has the details on this new...

