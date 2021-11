Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 May Not Be Released Until 2023. Activision Blizzard has confirmed that both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 will not be launching as originally planned. Fans of these franchises have always known that their official releases would still be a long way off, especially after Jeff Kaplan, Blizzard’s former Game Director, told the gaming community in 2019 that he did not know when they were going to be out. “I have no idea,” Kaplan said at the time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO