“Practice makes perfect.” How many times have I heard that phrase used over the course of my lifetime? I heard it most often during childhood when my mother would cajole me to practice my piano lessons daily in preparation for our visit to my piano teacher’s home each Saturday morning. I loved my piano teacher, Mrs. Bomberger, and I liked playing the piano, but I didn’t like practicing piano — what kid does? It also didn’t help that my piano was (wisely, given my talents or lack thereof and the ears of my poor parents) located in a far corner of the first floor that was hot and stuffy in the summertime and largely unheated in the winter.

