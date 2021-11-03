Combating the Occupational Hazards of Oil and Gas Extraction
According to The Center for Public Integrity, 1,566 workers had died in oil and gas extraction activities in the U.S. between 2008 and 2017. As the report puts into perspective, about as many U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan during the same period. In a way, oil and gas extraction...
Austin, Texas – Methane emissions intensity in the Permian Basin has declined almost 70 percent since 2011, as oil and gas production rose over 320 percent, according to an analysis by Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO). The analysis,...
Speaking on the opening day of the COP26 climate conference, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described oil and gas as the “most difficult” issue for Scotland to confront, referring to the tens of thousands of jobs dependent on the industry. She concluded, however, that jobs can’t be an excuse to keep drilling for oil and gas indefinitely because that’s catastrophic for the planet, and stressed the need to quickly find ways to address the challenge.
The oil and gas industry is made of some of the wealthiest companies and individuals in America. Even though it has incurred huge losses in the previous year due to significant decreases in oil prices, brought about by the pandemic-caused dive in demand, these oil companies, still, have the most abundant reserves of cash in the American economy. But ,most of them are yet to embrace the global trend towards digital business transformation.
The energy industry plays a vital role in industrial growth and the economy at large. This sector involves oil and gas drilling, exploration of oil reserves, and refinement of those naturally occurring chemicals. Renewable energy, coal, and other power utility companies are also part and parcel of this ever-growing industry.
Environment justice advocates were overjoyed when Governor Newsom announced on October 21st that the state would move to block oil and gas drilling within about a half-mile of homes, hospitals and schools, a critical first step towards protecting communities from the hazards of fossil fuel extraction. There are 32,400 wells within 3,200 feet of community sites that account for about a third of the state’s oil extraction. The draft regulations developed by the California Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) would not ban wells already operating in that zone but would add new pollution controls. Activists have fought long and hard for health and safety protections, but regulations have repeatedly failed in the face of industry and building trades opposition.
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration announced, Friday, that industry regulators for the first time have begun analyzing greenhouse gas emissions from federal oil and gas leases on a national scale, as they prepare to hold sales in numerous Western states next year amid a fierce debate over federal fossil fuel reserves.
Danos is taking its 74 years of experience serving the oil and gas industry and expanding it into the renewable energy sector. The Louisiana-based company has formed a partnership with SOLV, a division of Swinerton Renewable Energy, and completed five solar contracts to date this year, one at Coyanosa. The contracts have primarily been for cable maintenance and repair on solar panels through Danos’ instrumentation and electrical services group.
US to gauge climate damage from federal oil and gas sales. U.S. government regulators for the first time will analyze greenhouse gas emissions from federal oil and gas lease sales on a national scale as the Biden administration steps up efforts to address climate change. The announcement Friday came as officials released a report saying fossil fuel extraction from federal lands produced more than 1 billion tons of greenhouse gases last year. That’s about one-fifth of all energy related emissions. President Joe Biden campaigned on promises to end new drilling on public lands to help address climate change. But his attempt to suspend new lease sales was blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana.
The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday it will now analyze greenhouse gas emissions, as well as their “social cost,” when doing environmental reviews for new oil and gas lease sales. Fossil fuel extraction accounts for about a quarter of the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions. Utah has the fourth most...
This month’s ruptured pipeline oil spill should be a wake-up call for our legislature to address the huge elephant in the room. The older this stuff gets, the more hazardous it becomes. The less valuable these less productive assets become, the less able its owners are to cover spill liabilities as the deep pockets companies continue to sell off these older assets. Consider the additional hazards our backed-up supply chains have added with more and more large ships anchoring while awaiting dock space to unload, and you start to see the potential for more and more expensive government clean-ups as infrastructure is damaged and those responsible go bankrupt.
Oil prices have regularly closed above $80 per barrel of late, something that hadn’t happened since 2014. They’ve more than doubled in the past year and are a far cry from the doldrums of last spring. High oil prices ripple through the economy. More than half of the cost of gasoline is directly determined by oil prices, and most manufacturing and distribution involves some use of derivative fuels. Consumers are paying higher prices both directly at the pump and indirectly through other products.
Texas is the leading crude oil producer in the United States. The industry accounts for hundreds of thousands of jobs in the state with many out here in West Texas. And now the United Nations Secretary General is calling for Texas to reduce its dependence on oil and gas. UN...
California has a reputation as a leader on climate and environmental policy. So it doesn’t advertise the fact that it allows the oil and gas industry to store wastewater produced during drilling and extraction in unlined pits in the ground, a practice that began in the early 1900s. Now, though,...
We’re a world on the move. Traveling is now an everyday part of life, whether it’s a drive to a new neighborhood or a flight around the world. With all of this movement, there need to be sources of energy. At present, most of the energy used in the world is produced from fossil fuels. They are a necessary part of society, helping us do everything from traveling to heating our homes. Experts estimate that will still be the case for another 100 years or so. With the climate changing rapidly, oil and gas industries must reduce emissions and choose more environmentally-friendly methods to accomplish their goals. Petroteq Energy is taking the lead in the market by providing a technology that does exactly that.
The Biden administration unveiled two vaccination rules on Thursday that will soon impact 100 million U.S. workers and their employers. The first rule, which goes into effect on January 4th, requires companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or that they test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week. The second requires health care workers to be vaccinated by the same deadline with no option for testing.
The offshore industry has withstood a variation in growing pains to enhance safety to a hyper-sensitive level compared to a more relaxed approach taken years ago. In response to the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe, the regulatory board, known as the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), has stepped in with a barrage of regulations and safety practices.
56 new contaminants have been identified to be contaminating US tap water supplies, and regulators in the country are getting concerned as a list of them was linked to serious health problems. According to an Environmental Working Group (EWG) drinking water quality analysis of over 31 million state water records,...
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says it is "seeking comment" about whether businesses with fewer than 100 employees should be subject to the COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate it is implementing on big businesses. OSHA's requirement will force businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or...
GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude. Speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden also attributed higher inflation to the coronavirus slowing down the supply chain. Our Standards:...
