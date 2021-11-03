Combating the Occupational Hazards of Oil and Gas Extraction

We’re a world on the move. Traveling is now an everyday part of life, whether it’s a drive to a new neighborhood or a flight around the world. With all of this movement, there need to be sources of energy. At present, most of the energy used in the world is produced from fossil fuels. They are a necessary part of society, helping us do everything from traveling to heating our homes. Experts estimate that will still be the case for another 100 years or so. With the climate changing rapidly, oil and gas industries must reduce emissions and choose more environmentally-friendly methods to accomplish their goals. Petroteq Energy is taking the lead in the market by providing a technology that does exactly that.

