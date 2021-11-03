CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding Operating Costs In the Energy Industry

By OILMAN Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe energy industry plays a vital role in industrial growth and the economy at large. This sector involves oil and gas drilling, exploration of oil reserves, and refinement of those naturally occurring chemicals. Renewable energy, coal, and other power utility companies are also part and parcel of this ever-growing...

Pipeline operators Enbridge, TC Energy profit up on crude price rebound

(Reuters) -Enbridge Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as a rebound in demand for crude oil and products from a pandemic-hit low, boosted volumes on its pipelines. Pipeline operators have been enjoying a recovery in shipment volumes owing to oil prices touching multi-year highs on the back of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Energy industry speaks out on transformation since 2019

Speakers at this week’s Hart Energy Executive Oil Conference had their thoughts on how the industry has transformed since the conference was last held in person in November 2019. - With $80 oil and $5 natural gas, margins have changed, and companies can do things now that didn’t make sense...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Construction industry growth picks up despite supply pressures

Growth in the UK’s construction sector picked up pace again last month despite supply disruption impacting firms, according to new figures.The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit a reading of 54.6 for October, up from 52.6 in September.Any reading above 50 is seen as a sector in growth.Tim Moore director at IHS Markit, said: “UK construction companies achieved a faster expansion of output volumes in October, despite headwinds from severe supply constraints and escalating costs.”More than half of surveyed businesses reported longer delivery times among suppliers, with only 2% seeing any improvement.Delays were...
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Companies#Energy Production#Energy Company#Cogs
Permian Basin Producers: Charting A Cleaner Energy Future

Austin, Texas – Methane emissions intensity in the Permian Basin has declined almost 70 percent since 2011, as oil and gas production rose over 320 percent, according to an analysis by Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO). The analysis,...
AUSTIN, TX
Tips to reduce energy costs as rates rise this winter

MIAMI VALLEY — Residents across the Miami Valley are preparing to see their energy bills increase as the temperatures fall. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects households to see their heating bills to jump as much as 54 perfect compared to last winter. Gas users can expect to...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
How Leveraging Technology Boosts Oil and Gas Production Efficiency

The oil and gas industry is made of some of the wealthiest companies and individuals in America. Even though it has incurred huge losses in the previous year due to significant decreases in oil prices, brought about by the pandemic-caused dive in demand, these oil companies, still, have the most abundant reserves of cash in the American economy. But ,most of them are yet to embrace the global trend towards digital business transformation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Energy industry hit by surge in mobile phishing threats

Energy organizations provide infrastructure that's essential for the safety and well being of society, but recent events like the Colonial Pipeline breach demonstrate that the industry is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks. A new report on energy industry threats finds that 20 percent of energy employees have been exposed to a...
CELL PHONES
Combating the Occupational Hazards of Oil and Gas Extraction

According to The Center for Public Integrity, 1,566 workers had died in oil and gas extraction activities in the U.S. between 2008 and 2017. As the report puts into perspective, about as many U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan during the same period. In a way, oil and gas extraction is as dangerous as fighting in a war.
Wisconsin reaches 1,000 megawatts of operational clean-energy capacity

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The clean-energy industry has welcomed its newest member to the "Gigawatt Club." Wisconsin's recognition for advancing such projects comes at a crucial time for the movement. The Badger State recently reached 1,000 megawatts of operational clean-energy capacity. It now joins several other central U.S. states, part of...
WISCONSIN STATE
How to Choose the Right Energy Provider

Choosing the right energy provider can be difficult. With so many companies out there, it can be hard to narrow down your options. However, not all providers are equally good for everyone. Some offer better deals than others, and that’s why you need to do your research before signing up for any one company. Read on for tips on how to find the best deal!
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Farmington exhibition looks at birth of energy industry

FARMINGTON – A new exhibition at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park will mark the 100th anniversary of an event that changed the character of Farmington, transforming it from a small, agricultural community into a regional energy center. “Built by Gas: 100 Years of Commercial Gas in the San Juan...
FARMINGTON, NM
ZTE Zero Carbon Energy Network Helps Operators Achieve Carbon Neutrality

PARTNER FEATURE: Carbon neutrality has become the most urgent and critical mission in the world. Currently, it has been proposed as a target in over 120 countries and regions. The ICT industry is the main force in global economic development. With the large-scale commercial use of 5G, carbon emissions have become a serious challenge to the development of the industry; Building zero carbon networks and achieving carbon neutrality are the strategic objectives of major operators and Internet giants. The ICT industry should not only achieve its own carbon neutrality, but should also empower thousands of industries and promote the carbon neutrality process of them.According to the ITU statistics, in 2020, the ICT industry technology empowers various industries to reduce about 7.8 G tons of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions, accounting for 15% of the total annual emissions. It could be said that the ICT industry contributes greatly to the social carbon emission reduction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

MADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday. The institute, known by its Spanish acronym INE, said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Energy costs push Spain’s inflation to 29-year-high

(Reuters) – Spain’s inflation surged to a 29-year-high in October as national consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday. Inflation sped up from 4.0% in September and is running at its fastest pace since September 1992, when the rate was 5.8%...
BUSINESS
Energy costs are up. What this means for your heating bills

TOPEKA, Kan. – Energy officials expect heating bills to put a ‘considerable’ dent in American wallets this winter. According to the EIA, fuel inventories like natural gas and propane are already near historic lows. So, even a short snap of freezing temperatures could cause a financial blow. They expect household expenses for all major home heating fuels to increase significantly this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Energy prices: When will costs go down?

Energy prices have spiked globally - but will they stay at current levels?. Should energy prices remain at current levels, the value of global fossil fuel production as a share of GDP this year would rise from 4.1% to 4.7%. Governments and banks can work to support communities and people...
TRAFFIC

