Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that two men are facing charges in connection with a pursuit that stretched from Gary, Indiana and into the suburbs of Chicago on Monday. According to police, 20-year-old Jalen Roberts and 19-year-old Damarco Morrison are both facing charges in the case, which started when police in Indiana got an alert from a license plate reader of a stolen vehicle being driven in the area.

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO