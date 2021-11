The window to file for school board elections is coming up this winter, and each district in Franklin County has two incumbents whose three-year terms are up. Candidates who wish to run in the April 5 election for school board positions must declare their candidacy between Dec. 7 and Dec. 28 at the district’s main office. The declaration must be filed in person and in writing. Candidates must be at least 24 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the district.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO