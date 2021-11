Sure, you’re going to have to wait until November 1 to see 9-1-1 season 5 episode 6 on the air, but it definitely looks like there’s a Halloween theme to this one. After all, how else would you explain an emergency where it looks like someone is (seemingly) being buried alive? That is what we’ve got in the promo below, as crazy as that may seem. You can see in here that shocking call come in, while a young woman is startled when a roommate calls in an emergency for her … only for her to reveal that she doesn’t have a roommate. Is there going to be a ghost coming into this episode? Is that something to seriously prepare for? Well, probably not … but apparently, at least one major character within this world wouldn’t mind having some sort of close encounter.

