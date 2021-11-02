CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26 summit opens as ‘our last best hope’ to address climate change

By David Henry
globallandscapesforum.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 120 world leaders at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow have unveiled their latest commitments to a more sustainable future, with most pledging to end deforestation this decade and cut their methane emissions in order to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius...

news.globallandscapesforum.org

MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
IBTimes

Failed Energy Policy: The Driving Force Behind Europe’s Energy Crunch

Temperatures in Europe plummet, demand for natural gas increases. Wind production falls by as much as 15%, requiring more natural gas. With limited supplies, Europe sees benchmark prices for natural gas rise 500%. Enter Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering to rescue Europe from the brink of energy disaster. The bargain? Approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that will render Europe even more beholden to Russia for future energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globallandscapesforum.org

UN Climate Change Conference must look to trees

By Ewald Rametsteiner, Deputy Director, Forestry Division, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Millions of smallholder cocoa farmers in West Africa have a problem. Between them, they produce more than half the world’s cocoa, but their livelihoods – and the world’s chocolate supply – are under threat from climate change. Put simply, their cocoa trees are getting sunburnt, and yields are declining. But these farmers have found a solution: they are turning to nature for help.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Two agreements emerge from COP26 summit – limiting methane and reversing forest loss

This article was written by Fiona Broom and originally was published in SciDev.Net, the media partner of the Global Landscapes Forum at COP26. Another pledge has come out at COP26 today, this time relating to methane emissions. More than 100 countries signed the Global Methane Pledge, under which signatories commit to reduce methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030, relative to 2020 levels.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
WORLD
globallandscapesforum.org

What COP26 breakthroughs on forests, finance and carbon markets mean for nature

Almost mid-way through COP26, the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, major commitments have been made to halt deforestation by 2030, reduce methane emissions substantially and increase climate finance by transformative amounts. Discussions among delegates also show progress on developing new mechanisms for carbon markets, acknowledging the importance of agricultural landscapes, and harnessing the incredible potential of natural landscapes and ecosystems for mitigating climate change. Here, World Agroforestry Director General Tony Simons weighs in on the summit’s negotiations and commitments so far.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

How Apparel Can Play a Role in Attaining Paris Climate Goals

Successfully combating climate change is an uphill battle that will require both urgent action and significant investments. For the textile and apparel industry to do their part in helping achieve the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals, companies must reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. As stakeholders mull their actions, The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. For the first topic, 28 panelists including those from The LYCRA Company, business development consultancy Gradient Limited, textile manufacturer MAS...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Which climate actions are most important for human health?

On the eve of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, COP26, the World Health Organization (WHO) released its COP26 Special Report on Climate Change and Health, linking human health and the climate crisis in indisputable ways. Here, Landscape News spoke with report leader and head of the WHO Climate Change...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

New Zealand's Ardern says Glasgow 'make or break' for climate

Jacinda Ardern has warned the Glasgow climate summit is "make or break" in the fight to curb global warming, saying the world is now paying the price for decades of procrastination. The New Zealand leader called for the UN-brokered talks to result in immediate and meaningful action, adding "we're definitely at a point now where it's moved beyond targets". "Glasgow is critical and I think everyone has recognised this juncture we're at," she told AFP in an interview conducted in partnership with Covering Climate Now, the New Zealand Herald and NBC News. "This is the moment where it will be make or break for those ambitions that we've seen around 1.5 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Colorado Newsline

Social media delivers global climate summit to viewers across the world

The global climate summit that began Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, is not only grappling with looming catastrophe but presenting stunning multimedia images of life on Earth in all its glory: dolphins skimming through sea waters of the United Kingdom, tropical fish swimming through Australian coral reefs,, and mountain climbers gazing over snow-capped peaks in France. […] The post Social media delivers global climate summit to viewers across the world appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ADVOCACY
globallandscapesforum.org

Indigenous Women in Climate Change Solutions: A holistic and rights-based approach

This white paper is part of a series presented at GLF Climate: Forests, Food, Finance – Frontiers of Change. In this set of 14 white papers, scientists, practitioners, business leaders, activists and innovators provide critical insights on how we can transform society towards carbon neutrality and harmony with nature. Read this paper and the rest of the series to learn more about the issues covered at GLF Climate, and register now to join the conversation live.
ENVIRONMENT

