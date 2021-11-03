CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

6 ways to take care of your skin during the fall

thepostathens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the weather is changing, your skin might be, too. A drastic change in the air outside can do a number to your skin, but there are many methods and products out there to keep your skincare in check. It’s important to replenish the moisture in your skin and prepare...

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
knightcrier.org

Prepping for winter with skin care solutions

If you are planning to start your skincare journey or are looking for better moisturizers the process can be confusing with the array of products that are available on the market. When looking for a product always look at the ingredients, the product should not have various fragrances because it leaves the skin irritated. It is important to have a good moisturizer when trying to achieve that porcelain glowing skin!
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Aging Skin#Skin Tone#La Roche Posay
dailyovation.com

Skin Care Actives That Are Worth The Hype

The beauty industry in America continues to boom. Los Angeles, together with two other counties, reportedly contribute 27% of all purchases made on the consumer market. There are also brands that originate from this area, which makes it a beauty hotspot. A major part of the beauty industry is skincare....
LOS ANGELES, CA
naturallycurly.com

3 Easy Ways to Exfoliate Your Scalp This Fall

A clean scalp is essential to having healthy hair. It is especially important if growth is a goal. A clean scalp is essential to having healthy hair. It is especially important if growth is a goal. Although cleansing with a clarifying shampoo is one way to ensure cleanliness, many of us curlies tend to use buttery, oily products in our routines which may cause major build-up.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Brand Behind the ‘World’s Smartest Skin Care’ Just Launched a Hair Care Line That Promises To Help Your Hair Grow

In the three years since Augustinus Bader launched, the brand has established itself as one of the most innovative on the market. Dubbed "the best skin care in the world," the formulas use epigenetic technology to catalyze cellular repair, leaving them healthier overall and helping to treat myriad skin issues from scarring to dullness. Now, Dr. Augustinus Bader is here to take over the hair-care industry with the launch of a five-product hair collection, which uses exactly the same tech as his skin care.
HAIR CARE
Glam.com

An Esthetician Shares How To Massage Your Way To Glowing Skin With Gua Sha

Ever wondered how to use Gua Sha, or if it’s even worth it? You’re definitely not alone. With the plethora of skincare tools and accessories on the market, it can be difficult to determine which, if any, are actually effective and not just a gimmick. As Gua Sha, in particular, has grown in popularity, you’ve likely seen influencers or celebrities sliding a curved tool over their skin, stating the important role it plays in their skincare routine. While it can certainly create a luxurious experience, Gua Sha has been around for centuries and is a trusted practice for boosting skin’s radiance.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
velillum.com

Natural Ingredients for the Best Skin Care

The beauty and skincare industry has become more competitive to provide customers with the best natural skin care products. The skin is quite sensitive hence care needs to be taken with whatever is applied to it. Before getting any beauty product, it is important to read about the ingredients used...
SKIN CARE
chatelaine.com

Skin Care Powerhouses to Boost your Beauty Routine

Introducing: The Isa Knox LXNEW Clinical Boosters. These small, but mighty, skin care powerhouses offer a high concentration of a single active ingredient or two to target specific skin care concerns including dehydration, blemishes, enlarged pores and loss of firmness. How do they work? Which one should you choose? Follow our beauty-boosting guide for all the answers:
SKIN CARE
Greatist

5 Benefits of Sliding Ginseng into Your Skin Care Routine

Ginseng may seem like the brand-new buzzword of skin care, but ginseng has been a K-beauty staple for generations. Here’s why this slow-growing root just might be the perfect ingredient for a fast-acting glow-up. WTF is ginseng, anyway?. Before all the K-beauty and influencer rage, Asian ginseng was a core...
SKIN CARE
Williamson Source

Spa Services Your Skin is Craving this Fall

As mother nature moves us from the hot, humidity-filled days of summer to the drier, cooler days of fall, you might notice some significant changes in your skin. Suddenly, rough, dry itchy skin seems like a regular occurrence. Our skin seems more prone to redness and irritation while our complexion is overall dull. Fret not! We are here to help you understand your fall skin and provide you with remedies to cater to these environmental changes.
SKIN CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Skin Care for Black Skin

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s face it, caring for your skin is essential no matter what skin type you have. Caring for Black or melanated skin comes with its own unique challenges. Some of these skin care challenges include hyperpigmentation, eczema, oiliness, and dryness. Keep in mind that sunscreen is a vital part of any skin care regimen, even for dark or melanated skin. Let’s have a look at the top 10 Black skin care products available in 2021.
SKIN CARE
Tree Hugger

8 Easy Ways to Use Coconut Oil for Your Skin

You’ve probably heard a lot about the health benefits of cooking with coconut oil. But did you know that jar that’s sitting in your kitchen is also full of ingredients that can help your skin look and feel its best?. Keeping your skin in great shape doesn’t have to be...
SKIN CARE
KEYT

Fall skin care tips as the weather starts to change

Use a nonfoaming, cream or oil-based cleanser: It’s time to put your foaming facial cleanser at the back of your bathroom cabinet. These cleansers tend to have a more stripping quality, which isn’t what you want when your skin is already dry from the lack of moisture in the air.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Mushroom Is the Ground-Breaking Skin Care Ingredient Your Routine Is Missing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. To brighten and calm your complexion in one fell swoop, go foraging for mushrooms. While all kinds are nutrient-rich, new research shows that the chaga variety, found mainly on birch trees, is extra-magical at nourishing skin. They have calming properties, so they're especially effective in treating breakouts, contact dermatitis, rosacea, and eczema, says Birmingham, Alabama, dermatologist Corey L. Hartman. However, their benefits are universal: They reduce the look of discoloration and spots, and also have betulinic acid to help maintain collagen.
SKIN CARE
Allure

Everything About AHA: Your Guide to Alpha Hydroxy Acids in Skin Care

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In addition to improved in-office peels, there's also now a seemingly endless amount of AHA-infused serums, creams, and cleansers that are suitable for a range of skin types and concerns. Let us (and our favorite skin-care experts) set the record straight on everything to know about alpha hydroxy acids.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Macadamia-Based Skin Care

Milkadamia has announced a Skinn Milk beauty line, featuring macadamia nut oil-based products including moisturizer and body butter, as well as night and eye creams. The line will feature distinctive, eco-friendly cardboard packaging.
SKIN CARE
cbslocal.com

Vegan Skin Care

It's November, and that means it's National Vegan Month! Courtney's kicking it off with some vegan skin care tips from cosmetic chemist Ginger King!
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Skin-Caring Ice Cubes

Inspired by cryotherapy, the at-home Ameon Supreme Energy Ice Cubes soothe and refresh skin with antioxidants, nutrients, a potent amino acid-mineral complex and fruit acids. The refreshing, toning and detoxifying cubes help to encourage the facial blood vessels to constrict and dilate, so that skin cells receive an infusion of oxygen and nutrients.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy