6 ways to take care of your skin during the fall

Ever wondered how to use Gua Sha, or if it’s even worth it? You’re definitely not alone. With the plethora of skincare tools and accessories on the market, it can be difficult to determine which, if any, are actually effective and not just a gimmick. As Gua Sha, in particular, has grown in popularity, you’ve likely seen influencers or celebrities sliding a curved tool over their skin, stating the important role it plays in their skincare routine. While it can certainly create a luxurious experience, Gua Sha has been around for centuries and is a trusted practice for boosting skin’s radiance.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO