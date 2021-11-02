CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov. 1 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelhead angler effort continued to increase during the past week on the upper Salmon River. Effort increased the most downstream of North Fork in location code 15 while angler effort in other areas remained similar to what has been observed during the previous two weeks. The Salmon River’s visibility was poor...

