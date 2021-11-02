Nov. 1 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

The catfish bite has remained consistent with fish being caught on chicken liver and shrimp. Popular spots include the southeast corner of Lake 3 and the south shore of Lake 2. The bass have been biting soft plastics in the early morning and late evening hours. Popular spots include the west shore of Lake 5 and the east shore of Lake 1. The bluegill have been biting on wax worms in the early afternoon. Popular spots include the south shore of Lake 4 near the dock and and the south shore of Lake 5. Lakes 2 through 7 were most recently stocked. Our Trout Season Opener is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 7. Starting November 7 the park hours will now be 8 AM to 5 PM Monday-Thursday and 6 AM to 5 PM Friday-Sunday.

SANTEE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO