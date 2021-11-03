COC Spring, Winter 2022 Registration Underway

College of the Canyons registration is underway now with about 50% of the more than 1,900 class sections available in-person during the Spring 2022 semester at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses. The spring schedule of classes will also feature a mix of online and OnlineLIVE classes, giving students the...
Frisco ISD offers dual credit courses for Collin College and University of North Texas as an opportunity for students to earn high school and college credit. Students can sign up for fall and spring courses, for students such as senior Kelsey Madden, signing up for the dual credit spring semester is a great way for academic growth.
Learn, grow, and explore at the Mendocino College Lake Center. The spring schedule will be available online on November 1st, and registration begins November 20th. Want to register for classes? Need to apply? Need to meet with a counselor? Contact the Lake Center at (707) 263-4944. We always welcome community...
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College has given students more than a million dollars in CARES Act funding for fall semester. The college distributed $300 and $500 payments to 3,642 students who met eligibility guidelines set by the federal government and were enrolled in fall semester, for a total of $1,341,801.12. Most eligible students received $300, while Career & Technical Education and Allied Health students received $500. CTE and Allied Health students received more because their out of pocket college expenses are higher due to program fees.
PITTSFIELD, Mass — Students currently enrolled at Berkshire Community College (BCC) are invited to register for classes early with Spring 2022 Priority Registration beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3. Those who register before Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 25) will not be charged the $40 registration fee and will enjoy the advantage of enrolling...
New and returning students can register now for Nunez Community College’s Spring 2022 semester at Nunez.edu. A full slate of more than 340 on-campus, online and hybrid courses is available for the Spring semester. You can view the full course list at Nunez.edu/schedule. A selection of abbreviated online courses is...
It’s almost time for Spring 2022 registration! Each semester, students at UMass Boston meet with their advisor to discuss their plans for next semester’s courses and remove their advising hold from WISER. However, there aren’t enough advising meetings throughout the semester. At UMass Boston, students are only required to meet their advisor once per semester to remove their advising hold. Many students come to the university undecided and unsure of which major to pick. Eventually, this can lead to their graduation date being pushed forward if they don’t complete their requirements on time. Some of the classes count for double the requirements, but a lot of students are unaware of this. As a result, students end up doing extra classes without knowing. Overall, it’s not a good use of the students' time. Students need the right advice to be able to successfully pick their classes and schedule. One meeting per semester doesn’t seem like enough for students based on the graduation rates. But we can do something to bring up the graduation rate.
EDWARDSVILLE — Registration is now open through Dec. 19 for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online Winter Session. The accelerated option features more than 80 three-week classes taught entirely online. Classes begin Monday, Dec. 20. Details are available at siue.edu/winter-session. “Winter session supports SIUE’s student-centered mission, as our high-caliber faculty creatively...
Registration now open to all admitted students. Register early to ensure class availability. Incoming freshmen will meet with an advisor to register for classes. Freshman will also need to attend an orientation. Current Students - Are you on the right path to graduate?. If you haven't met with your advisor...
Even though there has always seemed to be a focus on the Egan School of Nursing and Health studies and the Dolan School of Business at Fairfield, the University is still a Jesuit school and thus the push for students to graduate as “holistically educated” people is threaded throughout the mandated core classes. But, even if it’s not part of your mandated core, I recommend that students utilize the multitude of more creative classes offered at the University. Especially for the more quantitatively based majors like Biochemistry or Nursing, creative classes in the College of Arts and Sciences provide a welcomed break and a diversity of skills your major classes won’t give you.
A week into the second half of the fall semester, students are already looking ahead to spring course enrollment. The University Registrar’s Office wrote in an Oct. 29 email to the Yale College community that spring 2022 course enrollment activities will begin on Nov. 4. Notable changes from previous semesters include mandatory simultaneous enrollment in the discussion sections and labs that accompany some lectures, a single round of preference selection rankings and the addition of waitlists for discussion sections on Yale Course Search.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Online registration for Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department’s winter-spring programs is open now. Registrations are accepted online, www.crrec.org, or by phone, 319-286-5566. New camps are Fannie Farmer Christmas Baking, Kids Off the Grid, and NERF Tactical. New programs are From Egg to...
Registration is open for all admitted and current students interested in taking winter 2022 classes at Macomb Community College. Classes beginning Jan. 10. Students can register for classes online in their my.macomb.edu account under the Current and Former Students link, then Self Service, and Student Planning. For more information on how to plan and register for classes, students should visit the Student Planning registration information and video within their My Macomb account.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Stay active through the cold winter months with sports offered through the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR). Take it to the hoop with basketball or take it to the mat with youth wrestling. Adult basketball is open to players ages 18 and older...
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Youth Soccer Association is proud to announce registration is now open for the WYSA High School Spring 2022 season. Any player residing in Wilmington and currently in grades 9 through 12 or one year post grad is invited to register, regardless of school choice. WYSA will...
L.A. County parks is gearing up for winter fun and beyond with a host of events and activities for all to enjoy. Many events begin this month and last well into 2022. Sports For All offers an exciting 8-week, skills development clinic that meets once a week for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, kickball and other sports. Clinics focus on building foundational skills, self-confidence and teamwork. Led by LA County Parks recreation staff, local youth ages 6-12 years are encouraged to have fun, exercise and develop a love for being active through sports.
Registration for spring classes at any of the Nevada System of Higher Education's (NSHE) seven institutions began this week, for the first time with a new requirement—vaccination for COVID-19. The state's Board of Health in August unanimously approved mandatory vaccinations for higher education students after NSHE's Board of Regents argued...
Registration for spring classes at any of the Nevada System of Higher Education’s (NSHE) seven institutions began this week, for the first time with a new requirement—vaccination for COVID-19. The state’s Board of Health in August unanimously approved mandatory vaccinations for higher education students after NSHE’s Board of Regents argued...
Registration is open for the Triumph Winter Girls Lacrosse Clinics at Agnes Irwin School. The clinics are for girls in the classes of 2022 through 2026 and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 pm. Register at https://triumphlacrosseclinics.com/. DESCRIPTION:. These clinics will focus on skill development and...
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ panel presentation and seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 10, offering Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive. Held in partnership with the...
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students. The magazine rankings for the Top 100 Community Colleges for Hispanics were based from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data for community colleges with the highest number of Hispanic students enrolled during Fall 2019 and Spring 2020.
