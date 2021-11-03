COC Spring, Winter 2022 Registration Underway

It’s almost time for Spring 2022 registration! Each semester, students at UMass Boston meet with their advisor to discuss their plans for next semester’s courses and remove their advising hold from WISER. However, there aren’t enough advising meetings throughout the semester. At UMass Boston, students are only required to meet their advisor once per semester to remove their advising hold. Many students come to the university undecided and unsure of which major to pick. Eventually, this can lead to their graduation date being pushed forward if they don’t complete their requirements on time. Some of the classes count for double the requirements, but a lot of students are unaware of this. As a result, students end up doing extra classes without knowing. Overall, it’s not a good use of the students' time. Students need the right advice to be able to successfully pick their classes and schedule. One meeting per semester doesn’t seem like enough for students based on the graduation rates. But we can do something to bring up the graduation rate.

8 DAYS AGO