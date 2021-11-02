Today in History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Effingham Daily News
 5 days ago

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 3, the 307th day of 2021. There are 58 days left in the year. On Nov. 3, 1997, the Supreme Court let stand California's groundbreaking Proposition 209, which banned race and gender preference in hiring and school admissions. On this date:. In 1868, Republican Ulysses...

New York Post

Colin Powell laid to rest at Washington National Cathedral

Colin Powell, the retired four-star general who served as the nation’s first black secretary of state, was remembered Friday as a beloved colleague, devoted family man and a fierce and fearless leader during a private funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. The noon service included tributes from Powell’s predecessor, former...
WFLA

Family, friends gather to honor trailblazer Colin Powell

Friends, family and former colleagues are honoring Colin L. Powell, the widely praised soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state.
AOL Corp

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
mediaite.com

All 24 Women Senators Sign Letter to Biden Calling on Him to Protect the Rights of Afghan Women and Girls

All 24 female U.S. senators co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to help protect the rights of Afghan women and girls. There’s been a lot of attention on the plight of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule in the past few months. Last month CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported from Kabul on how women “are being completely pushed out of public life.”
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
Business Insider

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed James Carville, saying 'wokeness' is 'a term almost exclusively used by older people these days'

AOC slammed strategist James Carville for blaming "wokeness" for Terry McAuliffe's defeat. She said that "wokeness" is "a term almost exclusively used by older people these days." It's the latest in an ongoing intra-Democratic debate about how to talk about issues like race and gender. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria...
AOL Corp

Biden, Obama, Bush and others pay tribute to Colin Powell at his funeral

Hundreds of masked mourners — including President Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush — gathered at Washington National Cathedral on Friday to pay their respects to Gen. Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state. Powell died on Oct....
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Family, friends say goodbye to Gen. Colin Powell

Gen. Colin Powell Funeral Former first lady Michelle Obama arrives and greets former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush before the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
