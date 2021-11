Zack Snyder has revealed new details about his Netflix sci-fi movie Rebel Moon. Speaking to Post-Credit Podcast, Snyder compared the scale of the new project to Man of Steel, citing that it was “on the biggest steroids I can give it.” The Krypton scenes in Man of Steel begin the movie, ending with the destruction of the planet and young Kal-El’s, aka Superman’s, journey to Earth. Synder hopes to top this sequence with a “romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is just frankly as big as you can make a movie.” Hopefully, the planets in Rebel Moon won’t meet the same end as Krypton.

