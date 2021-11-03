WatchGuard Cloud helps MSPs to manage security for their customers with the addition of Wi-Fi
WatchGuard Technologies announced Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud, along with a new lineup of Wi-Fi 6-enabled access points (APs). The addition of Wi-Fi in WatchGuard Cloud provides cross-platform integration and centralized management of all WatchGuard products, simplifying how partners purchase, deploy and manage WatchGuard’s products and services, while the new APs give...www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0