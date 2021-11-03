WatchGuard Cloud helps MSPs to manage security for their customers with the addition of Wi-Fi

Cynamics announced an NDR solution to provide visibility and threat prediction without requiring the installation of an appliance or agent in the customer’s network. Organizations need a rapid, low-touch cybersecurity solution that can keep networks safe and at peak performance without operational overhead or blowing their IT and security budget. The Cynamics NDR offering onboards in less than one hour and can be completed solely by the customer, without assistance from Cynamics.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO