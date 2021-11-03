CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DET@MTL: Game Recap

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 3-0 victory over the Red Wings on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak in the process. It was a special night for rookie Michael Pezzetta, who made his NHL debut. Recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday, the 23-year-old was all...

VGK@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens are looking to get back on the winning track with the Golden Knights in town on Saturday, in their first rematch since the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinal. On Thursday, the Canadiens fell to the New York Islanders by a 6-2 score. New York was leading 5-0 before Nick Suzuki broke Ilya Sorokin's shutout bid with a shorthanded goal late in the third period. Shortly afterwards, with two Islanders players in the sin bin, Tyler Toffoli completed a tic-tac-toe with Christian Dvorak and Suzuki for the Habs' second goal of the night. New York would add an empty-netter in the game's final minute.
Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
Montreal Canadiens: Marc Bergevin Definitely in Last Season with Habs

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is now in his 10th season in his current role with the Habs. He has certainly gone through some ups and downs at the helm of the Habs. The team surprisingly got back to the playoffs immediately after Bergevin arrived in 2013, made a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014 but also fell flat in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons where much more success was expected.
Jonathan Drouin
Nick Suzuki
Brendan Gallagher
Jeff Petry
Tyler Toffoli
Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks

It’s been a strange 48 hours in Jetsland. Somehow, sandwiched between everything, there was a game against the hated Anaheim Ducks. Winnipeg, already well-accustomed to playing poorly against a rebuilding Ducks team, threatened to leave Anaheim with another goose egg in the standings points column. Against all odds, the Jets played about 5 minutes of hockey to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. How on earth did Winnipeg pull it off? Check out my takeaways below for the story!
Coyotes Game 5 Recap: Coyotes shut out in final game of homestand

The Arizona Coyotes either have a big problem, or things are going as planned depending on how you look. Probably not exactly as planned, even if the front office is angling to get a top draft pick, you don’t want to be shut out, but the Coyotes are bad this season by design.
Colliton fired as coach of Blackhawks, replaced by King

Jeremy Colliton was fired as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Derek King was named his replacement. He was coach of Rockford, Chicago's American Hockey League affiliate, since Nov. 6, 2018, when Colliton was promoted from that role to the Blackhawks. Chicago is 1-9-2 after a 5-1 loss to...
Game 5 Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators

In the absence of Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, one could be forgiven for expecting the Winnipeg Jets to fall to pieces. Instead, many are discovering that Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler not existing actually helps to balance the rest of the line-up. The “top line” has been a sore spot with this team for years, but without it, the Jets offense seems to be finding its feet more frequently. Winnipeg had a chance to take 2 points against the Preds with the same line-up it used against Anaheim. The Jets seized both standings points wholeheartedly, though it came with a bit of baggage. Here are some takeaways from Winnipeg’s demolition of the Preds.
Canadiens @ Kraken game recap: No Bones Day

For the first time in over a century, the Montreal Canadiens headed to Seattle for a hockey contest, the first ever between them and the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken. Montreal had finally earned its first win of the season on Saturday, a 6-1 thumping of the Detroit Red Wings. The Kraken were also looking to find consistency as they started their NHL existence with a 1-4-1 record, including a tough loss in their home-opener.
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes visit Panthers in historic game

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0) visit the Florida Panthers (9-0-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) in the first game in NHL history with two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games. With a 10th straight win, the Hurricanes would tie the NHL record for the longest streak to begin a season, shared by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers can move within one of their record for the longest point streak to begin a season of 12 from 1996-97 (8-0-4 ties). Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is day to day after leaving Florida's 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday with an upper-body injury, and center Aleksander Barkov will not play because of a lower-body injury. Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce is week to week atter leaving a 4-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
New York Islanders
Detroit Red Wings
Laval @ Bridgeport game recap: Rocket stymied by the Islanders

The Laval Rocket continued their road trip through the northeastern United States with a stop in Bridgeport for a showdown with the newly branded Islanders club. The lineup wasn’t much changed from the Rocket’s 4-0 win in Providence the night before,
NBA Game Recap: Overtime Thriller In Heat-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers finally got one to go their way. After starting the season with back-to-back losses by one-point, they were able to come away with an overtime victory over the Miami Heat 102-91 on Saturday evening at home. "Tonight was the kind of game that we envisioned for this...
San Jose Sharks’ late rally not enough as slow start proves costly

The Sharks fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday after they failed to start on time in a matinee at TD Garden in Boston. Playing their fourth game in six days on a season-opening road trip, the Sharks allowed first-period goals to Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort, and David Pastrnak and never fully recovered in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Saturday's Wild-Colorado game recap

1. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche: The captain had two goals and two assists. 2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center assisted on two goals. 3. Erik Johnson, Avalanche: The defenseman scored the game-winning goal and chipped in an assist. BY THE NUMBERS. 1 Goal by Ryan Hartman, who has a team-high four...
Canadiens @ Ducks game recap: The nightmare season drags on

After a massively disappointing loss yesterday afternoon in Los Angeles, the Montreal Canadiens were back on the ice in Anaheim against the Ducks. While it was already known that Samuel Montembeault was going to start against Anaheim, the Canadiens lineup featured a few more changes than that. Chris Wideman was...
Jeremy Colliton is fired as Chicago Blackhawks coach after a 1-9-2 start to his 4th season: ‘Our play and competitiveness must improve’

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...
