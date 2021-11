It's been reported Derrick Henry suffered a serious foot injury in Week 8. After the initial shock and disappointment of the news wears off, fantasy football owners immediately start wondering who the Titans' backup is and how his fantasy outlook appears going forward. Henry's direct handcuff, Jeremy McNichols, has been productive in some spots this year, mostly through the air, but unless Tennessee trades for a veteran running back before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline, McNichols will be a top Week 9 waiver pickup with plenty of fantasy potential. (Update: Tennessee signed Adrian Peterson on Monday afternoon.)

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO