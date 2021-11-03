packers photo 11-2

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some. Check out the video and here are some of the highlights.
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has apologized after he came under fire for a TikTok he recorded during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Jackson, 21, issued a statement on Twitter apologizing after he posted a video of himself dancing on what appeared...
There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke today about the tragic accident that former teammate Henry Ruggs was involved in that killed a girl and her dog. Ruggs was reportedly going 156 miles per hour. He was over double the legal blood alcohol level. The Raiders wide receiver was a young star who unfortunately made a horrible mistake.
The father of Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video on social media early Tuesday highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to Beckham when he was open. Odell Beckham Sr. then responded with three green check marks in the comments section of a...
These three NFL starting quarterback played badly enough in Week 7 to merit being benched. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and when your starting quarterback plays terribly, everyone will call you out. Not everybody is fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers as their main man under center, nor are...
The rumor whispers really started to heat up on Wednesday when multiple reports indicated that the Miami Dolphins were nearing a deal to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. These rumors have been super popular dating back to the summer and yet again, nothing has been put in ink. Dolphins...
The retired quarterback, who is currently coaching high school football in Alabama in his first year post-NFL, did not rule out coming out of retirement to join the New Orleans Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers said he...
Comments / 0