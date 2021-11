Android 12 puts a special emphasis on privacy and security, and a good example of that is the new Security Hub. This feature is meant to make sure you're aware of how secure your phone and everything in your Google ecosystem is. If all is good, you'll get a friendly green checkmark, and if it's not, it'll give you steps to follow in order to improve the situation. This centralized settings page is a welcome addition to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but up until this point, we hadn't seen it on their predecessors, despite them having Android 12. Now, the feature is rolling out to older Pixel smartphones, as well.

