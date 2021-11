Microsoft and 343 Industries have released a new video highlighting Banished leader Escharum's desire to destroy humanity and Master Chief with it. Look, if you're not a Spartan, a member of the UNSC, or a civilian on Earth, there's a good chance you have some beef with Master Chief, especially if you're a religious zealot or someone set on destroying humanity. That's very much the case with Escharum, who seems to be the primary antagonist of Halo Infinite's campaign (you know, besides the whole rampant Cortana AI who wants to activate an old Halo and use it to destroy all life).

