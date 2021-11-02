CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Release date of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 delayed to 2023

By Enrico Frahn
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new entries in two of Activision Blizzard's popular franchises will now be released in 2023 at the earliest after changes in personnel have delayed the development of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. As part of Activision Blizzard's quarterly earnings report, the company announced during a conference call with...

