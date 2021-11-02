Release date of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 delayed to 2023

The metaverse is the next big thing and Ubisoft intends to become one of the major players in the blockchain-based video game industry by integrating a pay-to-earn model. Blockchain technology is just beginning to impact the real world. In the early years (2008), the plan was to totally change how we view money and assets through the introduction of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. However, in more recent years, the creation of smart contracts and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has led to a broader scope that expands blockchain use cases for many other industries, including video games. Analysts now believe that the video game metaverse is the next big thing for blockchain technologies and companies like Meta (formerly known as Facebook) are already exploring the implications. As one of the major game developing companies in the world, Ubisoft has recently announced that it too is planning to integrate blockchain tech with its future game titles.

