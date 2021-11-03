CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Netflix adds five mobile games to its Android app worldwide

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

If you ever looked at the Netflix app for mobile and thought something was missing, we're willing to bet you didn't consider games as the all-important feature that wasn't there. Even so, Netflix thinks adding games to its mobile experience is a good idea, and...

www.gsmarena.com

ClutchPoints

Netflix Games Release Date: Netflix Games launches on Android today

Netflix Games will launch on the existing Netflix smartphone app on Android devices today, November 3, 2021. We’ve reported on Netflix’s interest in entering the gaming industry for months now, and now the Netflix Games is finally here. The Netflix Games service will be available for free for existing Netflix subscribers, and it can be accessed through a menu in the Netflix smartphone app.
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Netflix Just Launched its Gaming Service with Five New Games

After months of rumours, Netflix launched its highly anticipated voyage into gaming. At this stage, Netflix Gaming will only be available on Android devices worldwide, as iOS users wait for an update in the coming months. The initial offering is understandably light, with the new service debuting five games, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3, as well as the sports games, Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up. The card game Card Blast is the fifth title.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Adds 3 Movies From 'Squid Game' Creator to Its Platform

Netflix on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that the platform has added three South Korean films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk to its streaming service in the United States. “Before bringing the visually astounding and socially relevant Squid Game to life, Hwang Dong-hyuk directed several acclaimed South...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Android App
bitcoin.com

Localbitcoins P2P Exchange Launches Mobile App for Android

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace Localbitcoins has announced the launch of a new mobile application for its global user base. The software is designed for devices running on Android. The app has been released in response to a growing number of mobile traders. P2P Crypto Market Localbitcoins Offers Users Android App. Popular...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Netflix launches its new video game platform on Android devices

Netflix announced that its new gaming initiative has officially launched today, November 2nd. Five games are currently available on the mobile platform, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Netflix promises to add more titles to the platform later on. In August, Netflix rolled out its gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Netflix To Launch Netflix Games On Mobile Devices Tomorrow

As many streaming services for television and movies are on the rise nowadays, their ultimate competition will always be Netflix. Netflix pioneered the streaming age we currently live in, but that status doesn't seem to satisfy them enough anymore. Tomorrow (Nov. 4), Netflix will grow an extra appendage and launch...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Netflix Releases Its First Mobile Game Slate

Netflix has released its first slate of mobile games to subscribers worldwide via Android devices. The games include “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things 3: The Game” along with Frosty Pop’s “Shooting Hoops” and “Teeter Up” and Amuzo & Rogue Games’ “Card Blast”. Netflix users (with adult profiles only) on...
VIDEO GAMES
NFL

