It may seem early, but with all the supply chain woes this is not the year to be a holiday shopping procrastinator. And retailers, who have already been moving away from that chaos of early morning hours of Black Friday for many years, are already offering Black Friday deals. For consumers that means more options for online shopping or curbside pickup as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. And for small businesses in our midst on main streets, in downtowns, and throughout our communities offering experiences to make unique gifts or an ability to purchase from a local business owner without worry if the product will arrive in time, there are also up-sides.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO