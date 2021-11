WEST HAVEN — City and state officials have announced plans for craft brewer New England Brewing Co. to come to the long-vacant Savin Rock Conference Center. The move, which would mean the brewery signing a long-term lease with the city, is not official until it receives approval from the City Council — although there was a bipartisan show of support from three of the 13 council members at the announcement.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO