A district championship will be on the line Friday night for the Boerne High football team when the Greyhounds host La Vernia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. against the Bears. BHS enters the contest at 3-0 in district (6-2 overall) and will be done with the regular season Friday. The Hounds go on their scheduled bye on Nov. 5 before opening the playoffs the following week.

BOERNE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO