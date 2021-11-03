Sunny Isles Beach Results: Dana Goldman, Larisa Svechin Headed To Runoff Election

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Sunny Isles Beach Commissioner Dana Goldman and Mayor Larisa Svechin are headed to a runoff election.

Neither candidate received 50 percent of the votes.

The special election was held in Sunny Isles Beach to decide who will serve out the remainder of George “Bud” Scholl who resigned in August to focus on his full-time job as president and CEO of the OneBlood blood bank.

Both candidates will face one another again on Nov. 16 in a special election.