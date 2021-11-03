CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Sunny Isles Beach Results: Dana Goldman, Larisa Svechin Headed To Runoff Election

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9jGs_0ckooGSx00

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Sunny Isles Beach Commissioner Dana Goldman and Mayor Larisa Svechin are headed to a runoff election.

Neither candidate received 50 percent of the votes.

The special election was held in Sunny Isles Beach to decide who will serve out the remainder of George “Bud” Scholl who resigned in August to focus on his full-time job as president and CEO of the OneBlood blood bank.

Both candidates will face one another again on Nov. 16 in a special election.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand To Stay On The Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand has had a change of heart and will stay on the job after meeting with the city manager. In a statement Rand said, “I am very committed to my officers and staff and the community. I deserve to fully return and take care of my family. I will continue to lead this agency.” On Thursday Rand submitted his resignation paperwork, it would have been effective in December. The same day North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo claimed the resignation came after issues within the walls of City Hall, specifically City Manager Arthur H....
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
cobbcounty.org

RUNOFF Election: Marietta City Council - Ward 5

Cobb County Elections will be facilitating a runoff election for Marietta City Council-Ward 5. Eligible residents living within Ward 5 will be able to cast their ballot at their polling location from 7:00am - 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Verify your Marietta City Ward by visiting the Secretary of...
COBB, GA
sibfl.net

Sunny Isles Beach Islander

The Sunny Isles Beach Islander is a free, monthly publication that announces a new month of Sunny Isles Beach programs and events, offering a glimpse of City services and updating important resident information. Click any of the links below to download a PDF of the Islander. Islander Printed Mailer Signup.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
abcnews4.com

4 elected to Isle of Palms city council

ISLE OF PALMS — Jay Anderson, John Bogosian, Blair Hahn and Katie Miars were elected to Isle of Palms City Council. Phillip Pounds is leading the IOP mayor race, but a runoff is possible. Follow our full coverage of election night online.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
wpde.com

Conway City Council third seat race results in runoff

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A runoff election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to determine who will win the third seat for Conway City Council. The runoff will be between Amanda Butler and Julie Hardwick. Officials said the candidates had to receive a minimum of 848 votes to win...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Goldman
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava During Climate Summit:’We’re Often The Canary In The Coal Mine’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is at the forefront of fighting climate change. “We’re always at the cutting edge because we’re always at the most at risk,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Part of the discussion Mayor Levine Cava is sharing with other leaders at COP26 this year is no longer what will happen with climate change, but what has been happening locally. “We actually have the most assets at risk of any place on the planet,” she said. She’s at the COP26 conference working with other world leaders to reduce emissions to zero by 2050. It’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Homestead Election Results: Steven Losner Wins Close Mayoral Race

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Voters in Homestead reelected incumbent Steven Losner for mayor in a very tight race on Tuesday night. Losner was elected to a third term as mayor. He previously served on the Homestead City Council from 2001-2007. Losner won by a margin of 50.87% to Elvis Maldonado’s 49.13%. In the race for Vice-Mayor, Julio Guzman was the winner. Council Member Seat 4 went to Jenifer N. Bailey. Homestead residents also voted on several referendums including mayoral term limits, which passed. The referendum to allow the mayor to serve a four-year term of office instead of two years also passed.
HOMESTEAD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami#Oneblood
Killeen Daily Herald

Yancey elected mayor in Cove; council race appears headed for runoff

COPPERAS COVE — The residents of Copperas Cove have spoken, and their choice for Mayor Bradi Diaz’s successor is Dan Yancey, who ran against write-in candidate Devin Meadows. Diaz announced early in the summer that she would not seek reelection. According to the unofficial results from Coryell and Lampasas counties...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
CBS Miami

Voters Decide Key Mayoral Races, Last Call In Miami Beach In Tuesday’s Election

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is Election Day Tuesday and if you didn’t vote early or by-mail, you’ll need to vote in person at your assigned voting location. The Municipal and Special Elections are taking place in Hialeah, Homestead, Miami, Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. “Our precincts started at 7 a.m., our poll workers are ready and waiting for our voters,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White. The City of Hialeah is voting on a new mayor and council members. Voters in Miami will select a mayor, as well as two commissioners. Miami Beach voters are also voting for mayor, three commissioners, and they...
MIAMI, FL
Bradenton Herald

Election results: AMI re-elects mayor and Holmes Beach, Longboat Key voters go to polls

Anna Maria Island voters re-elected John Chappie as mayor of Bradenton Beach and chose several candidates to fill several seats on City Commission boards across the island. Bradenton Beach hosted the most anticipated race, with voters choosing between two candidates: incumbent mayor John Chappie and political newcomer David Galuszka. Chappie earned 241 votes, 69% of the vote, to earn himself a third term leading the City Commission.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
jdnews.com

North Topsail Beach election results: Three alderman return in close race

Votes are in for the North Topsail Beach municipal election. Seven candidates were in the race for five seats on the North Topsail Beach Board of Alderman. Mike Benson collected the most votes with 141, or 16.97 percent. Rick Grant collected the second-highest vote with 134 votes, or 16.13 percent. Bob Swantek received the third-highest at 127 votes, or 15.28 percent. Don Harte came in fourth with the vote count with 124 votes, or 14.92 percent. The fifth alderman is Connie Pletl with 110 votes, or 13.24 percent of the vote. Benson, Grant and Pletl are returning alderman and will serve four-year terms.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Post Register

Caldwell to hold a runoff election for new mayor

Boise, Idaho — Tuesday's elections put Jarom Wagoner in the lead for mayor, but since he failed to get more than 50% of the votes, the city will hold a runoff election to fill the spot. Wagoner had 47 percent of all the votes, giving him a strong lead over...
CALDWELL, ID
Gazette

Atlanta mayoral election heads to runoff

No candidate was able to snag a majority in the Atlanta mayoral race Tuesday, setting up a runoff between two front-runners in a crowded field after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom's shocking announcement that she would not be seeking reelection. Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore advanced to the next stage...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy