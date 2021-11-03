Sikh parade and festival returns

The Panj Pyare lead the main float down the street as people line the road to watch it pass during the parade at the Sikh Festival on Nov. 3, 2019, in Yuba City. David Wilson/Appeal-Democrat

After the COVID-19 pandemic halted festivities last year, the annual Nagar Kirtan festival and parade returns this weekend for its 42nd installment with increased safety measures to adjust to the new COVID-19 world.

“The safety of everyone that attends is our top priority,” said Sarb Thiara, board president of the Sikh Temple in Yuba City.

Estimated attendance for past festivals, which was last held in 2019, was approximately 100,000 people, said Thiara, and festivities are expected to be just as big this year.

The three-day festival is a celebration of the Sikh faith and culminates in the parade on Sunday, which is a celebration of the inauguration day of Siri Guru Granth Sahib, or principal scripture of Sikhism.

While formal festivities begin on Friday morning, activities have been going on at the temple for over a month, including a continuous reading of prayers since Sept. 10.

This weekend’s celebration will kick off with Kirtan Darbar at 8 p.m. at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple, 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City, followed by a fireworks show.

On Saturday, the Nishan Sahib Sikh flag raising ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by kirtan. There will also be an open house at 2 p.m. and tours of the gurdwara grounds will be given.

From 6 p.m. until midnight rain sabaee kirtan will be held.

On Sunday, the Guru Gadee Nagar Kirtan Annual Sikh Parade will make its way through the streets of Yuba City from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., with floats and devotees led by Guru Granth Sahib.

Thiara said there will be prayers going on from midday to about midnight each of the three days and there will also be a bazaar and langar (free food) served throughout the weekend.

In addition to the festivities, Adventist Health has set up a booth at the temple to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots to the community through Saturday. The booth will be open daily from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. and anyone interested in receiving a shot can attend.

There will also be a blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. and a general checkup station will be set up all weekend.

Thiara said the festivities will be the same as they have been in the past, but things have been spaced out this year to allow for more social distancing. Masks will also be required for all attendees that enter inside of the temple and sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the event.

Yuba City Fire Marshal Jesse Frias said the additional spacing between tents allows not only more opportunities for social distancing, but also acts as fire lanes in the event of an emergency.

Frias said his department will be on hand with a fire engine for the duration of the festival but with the wet weather expected, he does not anticipate any problems with the fireworks show planned for Friday night.

“This should be a great event,” said Frias.

Sikh Temple board member Money Dhami said the festival is open to the public and all nationalities are welcome to attend. Organizers do urge anyone that is feeling sick to stay home, but they can still watch the livestream of the event that is being broadcasted worldwide at www.ycgurdawara.com.

Thiara said organizers have also installed big screens throughout the event so that people can watch the prayers inside the temple while they are walking around outside.

There will be ample parking available for those that attend as well, said Thiara, with a 60,000 lot across the street from the temple available in addition to several locations around the area.

As always, Thiara said the event would not be possible without the help of local city and county officials, to whom he wanted to express his appreciation.