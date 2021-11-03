Free cannabis workshop set for Nov. 17

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and State Water Resources Control Board will host a free online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop later this month.

The online workshop, set for 10-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85790781060, will provide information for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators, consultants and other interested parties, according to a release from CDFW. No registration is required.

DCC will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review its requirements for commercial cannabis farming, the release said. CDFW will cover its online notification system, the types of permits issued and other compliance requirements. The State Water Board will review the cannabis policy, permitting process and other important information.

Questions can be submitted in advance by sending an email to askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov with “Cannabis Webcast” as the subject line. Questions not answered during the workshop will be forwarded to the appropriate agency for a response.

For more information about becoming a licensed commercial cannabis farmer, visit the DCC website at cannabis.ca.gov, call 1‑844-61-CA-DCC (1-844-612-2322) or send an email to info@cannabis.ca.gov. To report suspected illegal cannabis activity, visit https://cannabis.ca.gov/resources/file-complaint/.

For information about CDFW’s cannabis program, visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or email askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.