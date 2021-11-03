CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Free cannabis workshop set for Nov. 17

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 10 days ago

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and State Water Resources Control Board will host a free online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop later this month.

The online workshop, set for 10-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85790781060, will provide information for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators, consultants and other interested parties, according to a release from CDFW. No registration is required.

DCC will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review its requirements for commercial cannabis farming, the release said. CDFW will cover its online notification system, the types of permits issued and other compliance requirements. The State Water Board will review the cannabis policy, permitting process and other important information.

Questions can be submitted in advance by sending an email to askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov with “Cannabis Webcast” as the subject line. Questions not answered during the workshop will be forwarded to the appropriate agency for a response.

For more information about becoming a licensed commercial cannabis farmer, visit the DCC website at cannabis.ca.gov, call 1‑844-61-CA-DCC (1-844-612-2322) or send an email to info@cannabis.ca.gov. To report suspected illegal cannabis activity, visit https://cannabis.ca.gov/resources/file-complaint/.

For information about CDFW’s cannabis program, visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or email askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Jamestown Sun

Workshop on biologically effective management of grazinglands set for Jan. 4-6

The North Dakota State University Dickinson Research Extension Center will hold a workshop on biologically effective management of Grazinglands on Jan. 4-6 at the Dickinson State University Agriculture Building in Dickinson from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST each day. “During drought growing seasons, half of the reduction in grass...
DICKINSON, ND
ozarkradionews.com

OzSBI to hold Smart Start workshop Nov. 10

West Plains, Mo. – The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will be holding a workshop for those interested in opening their own small business on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Ozark Radio News spoke with OzSBI Chief Executive Officer Heather Fisher about the Smart Start workshop:. “We’ve got a Smart Start...
WEST PLAINS, MO
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Join Palm Bay on Nov. 8 for final Public Workshop on the Comprehensive Plan

PALM BAY ― The City of Palm Bay continues to seek community engagement for the third and final public workshop on the City’s Comprehensive Plan. Public Workshop #3, entitled “How Do We Get There?”, will complete the public input portion of the visioning process, a series of public meetings with residents and community stakeholders.
PALM BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Cultivation#Cdfw#The State Water Board
CBS San Francisco

State Public Health Department Says All Fully-Vaccinated Adults Should Receive Booster

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The California Department of Public Health has directed health care providers to administer the booster shot upon request to any adult fully-vaccinated for six months, according to a letter from the agency dated Nov. 9. The direction to vaccinate millions of Californians who are 18 and older and six months out from their last COVID dose, comes exactly two weeks from Thanksgiving Day. Before the announcement, only those who were 65 and older, immunocompromised or in high-exposure jobs were eligible to get the booster shot. “I think the state of California made the right decision in saying they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Variety Of Opinions On Gray Wolf Reintroduction Included In Keystone Policy Center Report

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – While a final plan for wolf restoration is still years away, the Keystone Policy Center recently concluded a major study and engagement process over the summer which will play a role in how the plan moves forward. “This report qualitatively details the various perspectives gathered during our summer public engagement effort,” said Julie Shapiro, director of the Natural Resources Program for Keystone Policy Center. “The report does not attempt to draw conclusions regarding which specific restoration and management strategies were favored by participants in the process, but instead details the underlying rationales, interests and values expressed...
KRON4 News

City of Mountain View asking community to conserve water, declares stage one water shortage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, Mountain View City Council voting to declare a Stage one water shortage, urging residents to conserve water up to 10%. City leaders are moving forward with a Stage 1 water shortage emergency condition in an effort to increase water conservation. “This week’s actions demonstrate that Mountain View remains […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Appeal-Democrat

YCOE presents an overview of its role

Francisco Reveles, superintendent of schools for the Yuba County Office of Education (YCOE), presented an overview of the agency’s goals, responsibilities and compelling issues of its representing districts to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The YCOE is the legislative oversight body monitoring and approving district budgets and...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
SignalsAZ

City of Flagstaff’s Free Home Energy Efficiency Workshops Get Underway

The City of Flagstaff will host an in-person Home Energy Efficiency Workshop next week. This workshop will kick off the Home Energy Efficiency Workshop Series, which will last through the winter. This workshop series is held each winter season to help both renters and homeowners save money, reduce energy use, and make their homes more comfortable during cold weather.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Appeal-Democrat

Sites Reservoir receives $80 million in federal funding

Sites Reservoir recently received $80 million from Congress as part of a short-term government funding bill that was signed into law last week, according to a news release. Sites Reservoir will increase California’s existing water supply by providing 1.5 million acre-feet of additional storage capacity during times of drought to benefit the environment, agriculture and communities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Contra Costa Herald

Delta Conveyance (tunnel) Project Case Study Workshop on community benefits programs Nov. 17

Haga clic aquí para ver este aviso en español. As part of ongoing development of the Community Benefits Program for the proposed Delta Conveyance (tunnel) Project, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is holding a virtual workshop on Wednesday, November 17th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm to hear and learn from representatives of several different example community benefits programs around the country. (See related articles here and here)
OAKLAND, CA
salemreporter.com

UPDATES: Learn about stress management, interviewing for jobs in free workshops

City librarian Sarah Strahl invites Salem Public Library patrons to leave favorite library memories on a tree in the downtown building (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Salem’s city librarian, Sarah Strahl, has resigned. Kathy Ursprung, city spokesperson, said the city received the announcement last week. Norman Wright, director of the Community Development...
SALEM, OR
Built in the Bay

Masks off in ALCO and CoCo, Nov. 1; CoCo redistricting workshop

Good morning, it's Friday, Oct. 29. Alameda County will ease mask requirements in some indoor settings, with proof of vaccination starting Nov. 1. The easement of indoor mask requirements in Alameda County, starting 11/1, does not apply to school settings. The kindergarten through grade 12 mask mandate remains in full effect. According to the mandate, mask requirements will ease in certain indoor settings at the start of next month, and participating business have to verify vaccination status in one of three ways: a hard copy of your vaccination card, a photo copy of the card or a digital record.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
198
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy