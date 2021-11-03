CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Water Resources offers drought relief grants

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 10 days ago

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced the release of guidelines and a proposal solicitation package to distribute $200 million in funding available to communities and organizations.

Through its Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant Program, DWR seeks to help communities facing the loss or contamination of their water supplies due to drought, a news release from the agency said. At least $50 million will be set aside to support underrepresented communities and Native American tribes.

Funding is also available for public agencies, public utilities, special districts, nonprofit organizations, mutual water companies, colleges, and regional water management groups, the agency said.

“Despite recent rains, we are facing one of the most severe droughts in California history and it is critical that we get funding to communities that need it most to ensure safe, reliable drinking water, agricultural irrigation water, environmental protections, and other public benefits,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in the release. “We strongly encourage applicants to apply as soon as possible, especially Tribes.”

DWR said it will accept applications until all funds are used and it will match applications to the appropriate funding source based on eligibility. Projects also may be funded by either Urban Community Drought Relief funds or Multibenefit Project funds, the release said.

For information about DWR and state drought response efforts and funding programs, visit drought.ca.gov.

For questions about the Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant Program and how to apply, contact DWR at urbandrought@water.ca.gov or visit https://water.ca.gov.

