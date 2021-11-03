CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASA seeks candidates for ag scholarship

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 10 days ago

The American Soybean Association (ASA) announced that it is looking for potential future ag leaders for its Soy Scholarship.

The scholarship, a one-time award of $5,000, will be given to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2022-23 academic year, according to a release from the ASA.

High school seniors can apply online through Dec. 31 for the scholarship, which was made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation.

“As agriculture faces new challenges and obstacles — from a global pandemic and climate challenges to livestock disease and various other concerns — preparing future industry leaders by providing them the tools needed to tackle these issues and achieve their goals is imperative,” said ASA President Kevin Scott, in the release. “We are grateful to our partner, BASF, for its ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of farmers, scientists, teachers and other areas of ag because those young persons will play a vital role in future industry solutions and innovation.”

Students who are interested, can apply at ​​https://americansoybean.wufoo.com/forms/qs7wcmv1h8ly72/.

The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments (one per semester) and the student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship, the release said.

For more information, contact Christine Luelf, director, affiliate relations and leader development, at 314-754-1291 or cluelf@soy.org.

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

