Former track promoter remembered by community

Jeremy Hawes tours the Marysville Raceway prior to the start of the second annual Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular on Saturday night in Marysville. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Kathy Hawes said bluntly that the Marysville Raceway would cease to exist to this day without the assistance of Paul Hawes.

Paul Hawes was the Marysville Raceway promoter for eight years from 2008 to 2015, working with Kathy Hawes, his wife at the time, on the day-to-day operations of the track.

“It was seven days a week,” Kathy Hawes said. “But he made a lot of improvements (because) it needed a lot of attention. Our focus was to make the (raceway) a worthy family venue.”

The raceway received a complete makeover from the time that Paul Hawes was convinced by then-owner Richard Sinnott to take over the track operations. He worked it for eight years with Kathy Hawes and then retired to focus on other ventures.

However, he was never forgotten, and to honor him the current raceway organizers created the Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Spooktacular to occur annually on Halloween weekend as a way for the community to pay their respects posthumously to a racing legend.

Hawes died last year after a long battle from cancer.

Hawes family improvements

During the Hawes’ tenure, Kathy Hawes remembers the raceway restrooms getting a makeover and a snackbar that was created in order to make the area as family friendly as possible. As for the track, Jeremy Hawes said it was modernized under his father, Paul Hawes. Some of his accomplishments included expanding the track and changing its shape, creating a raised concrete wall and installing an electronic timing system with the use of computer software to make a more accurate display of racing times.

“It used to be a stopwatch to do timing,” said Jeremy Hawes, one of two of Paul Hawes’ sons. “It’s super accurate (now), so there is no arguing.”

All the improvements were designed to clean up the raceway and make it more inviting to the public.

“He made this into his own by (dumping) basically his entire retirement earnings into this place,” Jeremy Hawes said. “He had a vision of what it could be.”

Jeremy Hawes said his dad used to work on the track daily, even creating a revolutionary idea called open track night where anyone can come race for practice each Monday night.

“Nobody has done it since and nobody used to do it,” he said.

Buddy Kofoid, a professional driver, who now travels the country, used to race in Marysville during open racing night, Jeremy Hawes said.

“He got his start in sprint cars here because of the opportunity that my dad (created) with the open Monday night deal,” Jeremy Hawes said.

Hawes’ life as a kid

The raceway was a lot different back when Paul Hawes was roaming the track as a kid, according to Kathy Hawes.

She remembers fights happening constantly and inappropriate language and behaviors occurring at the Simpson Lane venue.

“You never knew what was going to happen,” she said.

Now while it is under a new regime with current promoter Dennis Gage running the show each night, Kathy Hawes feels the environment is more suitable for families.

“I think we achieved our goal,” she said.

Paul and Kathy Hawes brought this raceway back to life through determination, hard work and a lot of money.

“My dad loved this stuff,” Jeremy Hawes said. “This is the best way I could honor him is to come back out here and support him in his race, at a track that he dumped everything he had into to try and bring back.”