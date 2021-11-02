UPSET CITY: Verdigris stuns No. 1 Holland Hall with stout defensive play

VERDIGRIS — Many called it the “Upset of the Year” in Oklahoma high school football, but nothing that transpired Friday night surprised Travis East.

Ending one of the state’s longest winning streaks while holding a prolific offense to seven points was simply what the sixth-year Verdigris coach expected from his team. He got his players to believe they could win, and after 48 minutes on the gridiron, that belief turned into reality.

The fifth-ranked Cardinals topped No. 1 Holland Hall — the defending Class 3A state champion — in a thrilling 12-7 District 3A-4 battle at home, avenging last year’s 52-7 loss. The win put a stop to the Dutch’s 20-game winning streak in which they averaged 45.5 points per game with an average margin of victory of 38.2 points.

“I’m not going to lie, I knew going into this game that if our defense played the way we’re capable of playing, we could do that,” East said. “And we did that.

“We broke a streak a few years ago with Berryhill, and streaks are meant to be broken at some point,” he added. “This is one where we just happened to play our best football against a great team.”

Verdigris (8-1 overall, 5-1 3A-4) has looked like a different team since suffering a 28-10 loss at Berryhill on Oct. 1, especially on defense.

In the four games following that defeat, the Cardinals have allowed only 25 points (6.25 ppg); down from the 12.2 points per game they surrendered through the first five games.

On Friday, Verdigris forced two turnovers and held Holland Hall to a 5-of-14 third-down conversion rate, resulting in seven punts. The Dutch (8-1, 5-1) entered the game having punted 19 times through eight games.

Holland Hall also managed only 100 yards rushing on 36 carries, a measly 2.8 yards per carry.

“We had one motto going into this week and the weeks prior to this,” East said. “After our Berryhill loss, we had one thing in mind: ‘Go play our best football.’ That’s all we want to do.”

Both turnovers were interceptions, one of which was returned 13 yards for a touchdown by Caden Parnell with 1:13 remaining in the first half, trimming the Verdigris deficit to 7-6. Mason Mittasch notched the first pick for the Cardinals on the previous possession.

“We worked on that play (a wide receiver screen pass) all week, and coach told me to be ready for it,” said Parnell, who finished with eight tackles and a sack. “Once I saw him pull that ball from the running back, I knew it was coming and just made a play on it.”

The Dutch took a 7-0 lead on a 31-yard touchdown strike from Kordell Gouldsby to Zane Woodham at the 1:40 mark of the first quarter, but they wouldn’t score again. In fact, Holland Hall didn’t record a play longer than 13 yards after that score.

Verdigris outgained the Dutch 162-64 in the second half and 256-214 overall despite punting six times and converting 1 of 8 third downs and 0 of 2 fourth downs.

“We believed,” East said. “We played the way we’re capable of playing. We’ve known all year that we can play this way; we just had to do it. We believed we could do it, we had a great week of practice, our kids were ready to go and we played as hard as we could.”

Reese Roller gave the Cardinals the lead with a 3-yard run with 0:12 remaining in the third quarter, but it was the play of quarterback Dylan White that set up the go-ahead opportunity.

First, White completed a 47-yard pass to Tyler Mitchell, and he then used his legs for consecutive 11-yard runs to put Verdigris well within the red zone.

The junior overcame an early interception to finish with 157 yards on 10-of-15 passing while also rushing for 26 yards on nine carries. He was sacked once.

“Dylan is one of the best kids this program will ever have, and one of the best kids anybody will have,” East said. “With his ability to run our offense and run our team and be a great leader, when the game’s on the line, I wouldn’t want it in anybody else’s hands.”

Holland Hall, with the ball at the Verdigris 11, had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth, but Tripp Fuller and a slew of other Cardinal defenders swarmed fill-in quarterback Ethan Roush and stuffed him for no gain on fourth-and-2 to effectively end the game and secure the upset bid.

“We played defense all night long, and we rode our defense at the end with a fourth-down stop,” East said. “That’s what we had to do. We had to do it to win, and then we had to get some first downs on offense, and we did it.”

As surprising as Verdigris’ dominance was to outsiders, it could’ve easily been much worse than the final five-point spread.

Parnell found an opening in the Holland Hall defense and scored from 20 yards out with 4:12 remaining in the third, but an offensive facemask penalty against a Cardinal lineman wiped out the touchdown. Unfortunately for Verdigris, the drive ended with no points.

Then, early in the fourth, the Cardinals appeared to convert a fourth down with a pass from White to Isiak Layton. However, as Layton fought for extra yardage, the ball popped out near the 3-yard line and rolled into the end zone, where the Dutch recovered it.

“That touchdown gets called back and different things just don’t work out, but you just gotta find a way to win,” East said.

Those untimely mishaps didn’t cost Verdigris the game, but they might have cost it the district championship.

If Parnell’s run counted and the fumble instead resulted in a touchdown, the Cardinals would’ve earned the maximum 15 district points, putting them at first place in the standings.

Instead, Verdigris is now essentially locked at third behind Holland Hall and Berryhill.

There remain ways for the Cardinals to finish first or second in 3A-4, but miracle scenarios would need to be fulfilled for that to happen. With games against Inola and Mannford this week, Holland Hall and Berryhill are expected to easily earn their 15 points.

Even if the Cardinals defeat Vinita by at least 15 points, the three-way tie atop the standings would land them in third.

According to Cameron Jourdan of The Oklahoman, Verdigris’ scenarios to finish higher than third are as follows:

• First with win, Holland Hall win and Berryhill loss.

• Second with win, Berryhill win and Holland Hall loss.

• Second with win, Holland Hall win and Berryhill win where Verdigris gains three or more district points on Berryhill.

None of those three things are likely to happen, but anything is possible. If the standings stay as is, the Cardinals would likely travel to No. 6 Seminole for the first round of the playoffs.

Of course, defeating the Hornets won’t be any easy task. Verdigris has clinched its playoff spot regardless of the result, but a loss could drop it to fourth if Inola pulls off the unthinkable and upsets the Dutch.

That is unlikely, but East and the Cardinals certainly don’t want to leave their destiny in the Longhorns’ hands.

“It's a huge win for us; it's a huge win for our program,” East said. “But the work's not over. We got a big one next week against Vinita, and we gotta go win that game.”