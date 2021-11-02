CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Local OHCE groups volunteer with Salvation Army Food for Kids

By Staff Reports
Claremore Daily Progress
 4 days ago
Stacks of canned goods and plastic bins full of applesauce, mac and cheese, pudding, raisins and more food favorites were scattered around the room as volunteers created food bags.

Volunteers from six different Oklahoma Home and Community Education groups volunteered to fill bags for the Rogers County Salvation Army Food 4 Kids program.

“We see a need, we’re going to help,” OHCE Holiday Hills member Carolyn Dormier said.

The six OHCE groups that volunteered include Verdigris, Holiday Hills, Night Timers, Oowalla, Busy Bees and Chambers.

The Food 4 Kids program provides weekend meals for 555 kids in Rogers County during the school year.

This was the first time these OHCE groups volunteered with Food 4 Kids.

OHCE Rogers County President Marcia Bacon said they will be also be volunteering to ring the bell all day December 3 at Reasors, 10 Box and Walmart.

Food 4 Kids Director Angie Graves said the bulk of the bell ringing proceeds go to the Food 4 Kids program.

“It helps keep this program going,” she said.

Graves said any organization, church or individual interested in volunteering for the Food 4 Kids program can reach her on her cell phone at (918) 637-1055.

