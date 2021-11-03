Kennett Boys Soccer 10-23-21

The Golden Hawks have done all they can and will now have to wait and see what their fate will be. Needing a win to have any shot at a District 1 Class 3A playoff bid, the Hawks were able to get it but still find themselves at 26 in the latest District One 4A Tournament power rankings. CR South will need some help from teams playing Saturday to make it into the top 24.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO