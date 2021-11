Clearview AI’s algorithm ranks No. 1 in the U.S. in all categories as verified by National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies across the country, has achieved near perfect ratings from the U.S. government’s top independent agency for evaluating advanced technology providers. The October 28, 2021 results released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), verify the accuracy and reliability of Clearview AI’s revolutionary platform, powered by the world’s largest known database of more than 10 billion publicly available facial images.

