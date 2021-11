A number of indicators - including health, housing, income and education - show little improvement, and in some cases, decline in the city's East Side over the past 30 years. In 1990, researchers at the University at Buffalo took a comprehensive look at what it was like to be Black and living in Buffalo. They found large numbers of African Americans were out of work, living in poverty, lacked a college degree and were renters rather than homeowners.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO