The Mepham football team proved its spring struggles were just an aberration. The Pirates wrapped up a 6-win regular season last Saturday with a 43-21 win over rival Calhoun, the same team they beat in last spring’s opener before concluding the abbreviated campaign with four straight defeats. This season’s performance was more in line with the 2019 group that also won six games and advanced to the semifinals at Hofstra.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO