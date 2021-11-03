Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Monroe Local News
Walton County School Districts shares some of its successes in 2022
As 2022 came to a close, Walton County School District shared a few of its successes achieved during the year, such as:. WCSD’s graduation rate set a new record at 94.9% and all three high schools surpassed 93%. The Board of Education was named an Exemplary School Board by...
Monroe Local News
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for January 4
Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert”. – Isaiah 43:19. The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM -12:30PM on Wednesday, January 4th at the First Baptist Church of Loganville located on 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.
Monroe Local News
Kroger in Loganville is hiring
The Kroger Grocery Store at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on this link for more information on each of them and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Kroger career website on Dec. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman disturbs other Inn guests with 10-hour video of whistle blowing loudly; father of fired employee confronts employer
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Jerry Duane Moore Sr, 81, of Monroe
Jerry Duane Moore Sr, 81 of Monroe, GA finished his race here on earth Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. While he leaves a big hole in many hearts, he is undoubtedly at peace in Heaven with the God he loved and spent his life serving. The celebration of his inspirational life and the amazing legacy he leaves behind will be on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 2:00pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA with Rev. Kenny Kuykendall and Rev. Rodney Agan officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Lawrenceville.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral services: William ‘Billy’ George Queen, 91, of Monroe
William (Billy) George Queen, age 91 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Box and Pastor Scott Frost will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Christian Church Cemetery.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Catherine Farr Phillips, 86, of Loganville
Catherine Farr Phillips, 86 years of age, of Loganville, GA passed away on December 30, 2022. Catherine was born on August 9, 1936 to the late Cleo Roberts Farr and the late Alvin Farr. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, William Calvin Phillips; daughter, Terrie Robinson; sisters, Faye Westbrook and Hellen Jackson.
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Man with outstanding warrants involved in crash revived with Narcan; FEDEX driver alseep at the wheel charged with DUI
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 17 – Nov. 16, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. On Sept. 17, a 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up warrants and transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital after he...
Monroe Local News
Man faces slew of charges after overnight pursuit and collision with Monroe Police vehicle
MONROE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dillon Rutledge confirmed that an attempt by Monroe Police to perform a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle Friday night resulted in a collision between the suspect and a Monroe Police vehicle. “The driver did not stop and initiated a pursuit....
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Debra Fay Dennison, 70, of Loganville
Debra Fay Dennison, age 70 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, John and June (Ludwig) Zimmerman. She is survived by her children, Erika and Tom Adams of Loganville, GA, Andrea Dennison and Michael Emeneker of Monroe, GA; brother, Terry Zimmerman of Cogan Station, PA; sisters, Barb Caputo of Summerville, FL, Kathy Waltz of Cogan Station, PA; grandchildren, Kelsey Mobley, Brooke Mobley, Paden Adams; great grandchild, Rawlins Barfield; numerous family and friends.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Vera Aslee ‘Green’ Brooks, 100, of Loganville
Vera Aslee (Green) Brooks, age 100 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Rando Acres and Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
