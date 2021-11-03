Jerry Duane Moore Sr, 81 of Monroe, GA finished his race here on earth Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. While he leaves a big hole in many hearts, he is undoubtedly at peace in Heaven with the God he loved and spent his life serving. The celebration of his inspirational life and the amazing legacy he leaves behind will be on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 2:00pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA with Rev. Kenny Kuykendall and Rev. Rodney Agan officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Lawrenceville.

