Social Circle, GA

Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for January 4

Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert”. – Isaiah 43:19. The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM -12:30PM on Wednesday, January 4th at the First Baptist Church of Loganville located on 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Kroger in Loganville is hiring

The Kroger Grocery Store at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on this link for more information on each of them and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Kroger career website on Dec. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Obituary and funeral service: Jerry Duane Moore Sr, 81, of Monroe

Jerry Duane Moore Sr, 81 of Monroe, GA finished his race here on earth Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. While he leaves a big hole in many hearts, he is undoubtedly at peace in Heaven with the God he loved and spent his life serving. The celebration of his inspirational life and the amazing legacy he leaves behind will be on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 2:00pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA with Rev. Kenny Kuykendall and Rev. Rodney Agan officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Lawrenceville.
MONROE, GA
Obituary and funeral services: William ‘Billy’ George Queen, 91, of Monroe

William (Billy) George Queen, age 91 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Box and Pastor Scott Frost will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Christian Church Cemetery.
MONROE, GA
Obituary and funeral service: Catherine Farr Phillips, 86, of Loganville

Catherine Farr Phillips, 86 years of age, of Loganville, GA passed away on December 30, 2022. Catherine was born on August 9, 1936 to the late Cleo Roberts Farr and the late Alvin Farr. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, William Calvin Phillips; daughter, Terrie Robinson; sisters, Faye Westbrook and Hellen Jackson.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Obituary: Debra Fay Dennison, 70, of Loganville

Debra Fay Dennison, age 70 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, John and June (Ludwig) Zimmerman. She is survived by her children, Erika and Tom Adams of Loganville, GA, Andrea Dennison and Michael Emeneker of Monroe, GA; brother, Terry Zimmerman of Cogan Station, PA; sisters, Barb Caputo of Summerville, FL, Kathy Waltz of Cogan Station, PA; grandchildren, Kelsey Mobley, Brooke Mobley, Paden Adams; great grandchild, Rawlins Barfield; numerous family and friends.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA

