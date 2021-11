EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Paul Agbashi was 17 when he left his lifelong home in Nigeria to attend UW-Eau Claire. In addition to the normal challenges of starting college, he was forced to adapt to an entirely new culture and to being part of a racial minority for the first time — routinely finding himself the lone Black student in his classes.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO