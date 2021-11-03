NY-StSen-30-Sum

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
Oil tanker explosion kills at least 92 in Sierra Leone

An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
Travis Scott says he is 'devastated' after 8 people died during his Astroworld Festival

(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
