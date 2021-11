Matt Murray made his return to the net Monday night in the Windy City. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A week after being sidelined with a neck injury after taking a hit in the crease from Chris Kreider during a game against the New York Rangers at home, the Ottawa Senators top goaltender made the start against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center as this three-game road trip continued.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO