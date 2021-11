It will be health and safety first for the Ottawa Senators as they head south of the border. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As the Senators prepare to play in the United States for the first time in 597 days when they face the Dallas Stars on Friday night at American Airlines Arena, general manager Pierre Dorion reminded the players before they boarded a plane Wednesday afternoon to stick together for the next six days.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO