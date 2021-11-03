Four Wheeler Damages Canyon County Golf Course in an Act of Vandalism
10 days ago
You truly hate to see it. The River Bend Golf Course in Wilder was vandalized over the weekend. Someone took their four-wheeler out for a joy ride on hole #11 causing damage to the greens. Considering how much hard work golf course maintenance staff put into keeping these greens in tip-top...
Those of us who understand history understand the significance of Veteran's Day. To some, it will be a day off, perhaps a deal on furniture or other items. But to those who serve currently and served along with their families, Veteran's Day is a day to say thank you. Veteran's Day began on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh Day, of the eleventh month.
Are you getting tired of hearing about everyone moving TO Idaho? A recent trip to the airport and some conversations with flight attendants taught us that while folks really are moving to Idaho quickly, there are a lot that are moving OUT of the state, too. A recent study has...
Kick off the holiday season in Meridian with the 'Christmas in Meridian' Winter Lights Parade on Friday, December 3rd!. "Sleigh bells riiiiing, are ya listenin??" This is the most family fun way to kick off the holiday season in Meridian, with the City Of Meridian Parks and Recreation on Friday, December 3rd! According to christmasinmeridian.org, "The parade will float through old town Meridian to usher in the start of the holiday season. Santa will join us and bring his magic to light the city Christmas Tree that will shine throughout this festive season in Generations Plaza." Seeing a parade in old town Meridian is such a great Treasure Valley tradition; the streets are lined up with people with chairs, blankets and wondrous eyes as they see the magic of the parade coming down the street. With Santa, the Christmas tree and all your other favorite holiday traditions in tow, it's sure to be a fun time with the family.
Boise is getting another Chipotle! This is probably really good news considering lines always seem to be almost out the door at any Chipotle in the Treausre Valley. This location will be opening in southeast Boise on Apple St. and Boise Ave. across from Timberline High. Don Day of BoiseDev...
The beauty of Mother Nature, obviously! Sure, I still get excited about the little things, but man, there is some beauty around here! When was the last time you saw the beauty right in your (figurative) back yard?. This particular piece of Treasure Valley beauty can be found with just...
It's happening slowly, but soon the days where you wear a winter coat in the morning and regret it by the time you come home will come to an end. The temperatures are dropping, it's getting darker earlier and we're excited for all the winter fun that comes with it!
Might surprise you... I feel like people seem to be busy bees here, but of the 116 largest cities in the United States, Boise didn't even rank in the top 50!. Wallethub put together a list of the top 50 hardest working cities in the United States and I was a little shocked to see Boise ranked 56! I drive around and I feel like people here in the Treasure Valley are busy bees. Out getting stuff done... The area is growing so there's lots of construction, developments growing super fast, just busy busy...
We can't believe that this is an actual question--but are Idahoans having their license plates stolen right off of their vehicles in the middle of the night? Allegedly it has been happening around town and it just seems like the most random of crimes?. We aren't used to much crime...
Is there nothing keeping you in Boise for Christmas this year? Still have some flight credits to use before the expire? Then perhaps a quick Christmas vacation is in order!. Maybe this is your first Christmas as an empty-nester. The kids have grown-up, gotten married and are spending the holidays at their in-laws. Not only does that take the pressure to cook, clean and host the family get together off of you, it also gives you the freedom to get out of the Treasure Valley over Christmas weekend.
On Halloween night, I was watching 'Nightmare on Elm Street' and went down the IMDB rabbit hole. I found out this star from the movie is from right here in the Treasure Valley!. First off, I must admit that this was the first time I've actually ever seen the 1984...
We're trying to not take it personal that Danica McKellar isn't actually shooting a Christmas movie in Idaho after all. BUT, that shouldn't prevent you from living our your own Christmas fantasy!. They weren't on during Halloween weekend, but if you had looked up while making your way through Downtown...
I wish I was being dramatic when I say that I sat at the longest red light of my entire life the other day. I wish I was being dramatic when I also say that the light lasted for longer than 12 minutes!! 12 MINUTES!. I had an appointment scheduled...
Mountain Home Junior High and Mountain Home High School are closed today due to a perceived threat through social media to Mountain Home Junior High. As a precaution, Mountain Home Junior High and High School have been cancelled and closed for today. School is expected to resume again on Monday.
Flyball is an agility course for dogs and they're going to wonder where it's been all their lives. We've seen Secret Life of Pets, so we know that dogs get a little bored at home and they would love to accompany us just about anywhere. Well, this might be just the thing that gives them exercise, adventure, and the spotlight too.
What has been a technological capability in Ada County for some time now, is new and available in Canyon County. Residents in Canyon County can now TEXT 911 in the instance of an emergency. These days, everyone has a cell phone on them. If something happens, funny, serious, tragic or...
Did you know that Airbnb is more than just rooms or homes to rent for a night or two while out of town? Locals are also able to offer unique and one of a kind experiences through Airbnb as well. This is totally separate from the overnight stays. There is one out of Kuna that is pretty unique and special.
The Pandemic took away a lot of things in Idaho and across the country. In Nampa, Idaho, the Covid virus took away Nampa's homeless shelter due to staffing shortages. The Lighthouse Mission for men has been closed since the end of last year. It will be back in operation starting this Monday, reports the Boise Rescue Mission via a release.
