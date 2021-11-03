Four Wheeler Damages Canyon County Golf Course in an Act of Vandalism

Kick off the holiday season in Meridian with the 'Christmas in Meridian' Winter Lights Parade on Friday, December 3rd!. "Sleigh bells riiiiing, are ya listenin??" This is the most family fun way to kick off the holiday season in Meridian, with the City Of Meridian Parks and Recreation on Friday, December 3rd! According to christmasinmeridian.org, "The parade will float through old town Meridian to usher in the start of the holiday season. Santa will join us and bring his magic to light the city Christmas Tree that will shine throughout this festive season in Generations Plaza." Seeing a parade in old town Meridian is such a great Treasure Valley tradition; the streets are lined up with people with chairs, blankets and wondrous eyes as they see the magic of the parade coming down the street. With Santa, the Christmas tree and all your other favorite holiday traditions in tow, it's sure to be a fun time with the family.

3 DAYS AGO