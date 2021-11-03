This Rugged Filson Carry-On Is 35% Off Today

We know that watches can get pricey, but these recent auction sales are setting records. At the ninth edition of Only Watch, a Patek Philippe Complicated Desk Clock took the top spot, selling for CHF 9.5 million (roughly $10.4 million). The other major watch sale featured the most expensive Omega watch of all time — a Speedmaster CK2915-1 — going for CHF 3,115,500 (roughly $3.4 million). While we love an eye-watering watch story as much as the next person, that doesn't mean expensive auction results are the only thing that should be on your radar today. From the introduction of Flyers cannabis cocktails to the full reveal of Jil Sander's and Arc'teryx's hotly-anticipated collaboration collection, this is Today in Gear.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO