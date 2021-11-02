$500 SIGN on BONUS HRRMC Dietary Department has a full

Registration Specialist $500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC has a full-time Registration Specialist opportunity available. This position is 40 hours per week working in the Out Patient Pavilion or/ our Buena Vista Medical Clinic. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills, be a team player and self-directed. This position is eligible for our full benefits package including : medical, dental and vision insurance, employer matching retirement plans, paid time off accruals, employee gym, and flex spending account. Salary range for this position is $14.82--$17.90 per hour depending on experience. Apply on line at www.hrrmc.com.

