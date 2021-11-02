$500 SIGN on BONUS HRRMC Dietary Department has a full

$500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC's Dietary Department has a PRN (on call as needed) position as Dietary Aide/Cook. Previous experience is preferred. This position is eligible for a 8% pay differential and a $500 sign on bonus with a one year commitment. Apply online at: www.hrrmc.com.
$1000 Sign On Bonus MAINTENANCE TECH Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center's Plant Ops Department has a full-time opening for a Maintenance Tech. This position will include on call and weekend hours. You will be eligible for medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, retirement packages, and on site employee gym. Primary responsibility of this position is ground maintenance. Salary is based on years of experience and ranges from $14.82 to $17.90. Call back differential will be granted. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.
All Nippon Airways (ANA) has downgraded its financial outlook for fiscal 2021, as improvements in the second half of the year will not be enough to offset a weaker first half. Parent company ANA Holdings projects a net loss of ¥100 billion ($880 million) for fiscal 2021 (ending March 31, 2022)...
Registration Specialist $500 SIGN ON BONUS HRRMC has a full-time Registration Specialist opportunity available. This position is 40 hours per week working in the Out Patient Pavilion or/ our Buena Vista Medical Clinic. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills, be a team player and self-directed. This position is eligible for our full benefits package including : medical, dental and vision insurance, employer matching retirement plans, paid time off accruals, employee gym, and flex spending account. Salary range for this position is $14.82--$17.90 per hour depending on experience. Apply on line at www.hrrmc.com.
$500.00 SIGN ON BONUS EMT encouraged to apply! HRRMC is looking for CNA's / EMT's to join our team. We have PRN, Part Time and Full Time positions available. Shift differentials are available for PRN, evenings, nights and weekends. Pay range is $13.22 to $16.57 per hour, based on years of experience. Certification within 4 months of hire is required. Experience is preferred, but we will train the right candidate. Apply online: www.hrrmc.com.
