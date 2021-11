You got to love the NHL schedule markers, right? Four games on the east coast to start the season. Fly back to Dallas for your home opener. Then hop on a plane and fly back to the eastern time zone for another game. Doesn’t sound like the most convenient start to the season, but that’s what the Dallas Stars are doing. After a quick one-game at home, the Stars are back on the road tonight.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO