Bell Ringer Podcast: Is there any chance Ben Simmons plays for Sixers?

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2021-22 season underway and in full swing, “The Bell Ringer” podcast hosted by Sixers Wire makes its return to discuss what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers, and specifically, Ben Simmons. Host and Sixers Wire editor Ky Carlin welcomes Nick Friar of DraftKings to dissect all things Sixers.

Simmons has been looking to get back with this team, but he has not kept the team in the loop as he continues with trying to force his trade out of Philadelphia. Ky and Nick discuss everything that has happened with him so far while also debating on whether he even plays a game for the Sixers in the 2021-22 season considering everything they know at the moment.

They also get into the Sixers on the floor to begin the season. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and the two bench additions of Georges Niang and Andre Drummond are the main topics of discussion.

Powered by RedCircle

As always leave your thoughts with us on Twitter and we thank you for listening. We are now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify as well so make sure you check out past episodes! We will continue to add new episodes whenever we can and try to ramp up our efforts to bring you basketball content.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire!

